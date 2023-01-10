Reggie Bush inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Saints, Bush was part of the 2006 team which went to the NFC championship game and was an integral part of the 2009 Saints squad which won Super Bowl XLIV. As a running back, receiver and punt return star from 2006-2010, Bush went on to score 33 touchdowns in his five seasons in New Orleans. He rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 scores. Bush also returned four punts for touchdowns. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.