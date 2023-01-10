Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Reggie Bush inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former USC running back, Saints legend to be recognized with 18 players, four coaches on Dec. 5

Jan 10, 2023 at 09:53 AM
New Orleans Saints
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP2005

New Orleans Saints legend and former USC running back Reggie Bush is one of 18 players and four coaches to be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Bush set an NCAA record with an astounding 7.3 yards per carry during his career, and he led the NCAA with 222.3 all-purpose yards per game, finishing fourth nationally with 133.9 rushing yards per game in 2005. His 513 all-purpose yards vs. Fresno State in 2005 ranks second in NCAA annals. Bush helped Southern California claim two national championships and a 37-2 record during his three years playing in the Coliseum.

The second overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Saints, Bush was part of the 2006 team which went to the NFC championship game and was an integral part of the 2009 Saints squad which won Super Bowl XLIV. As a running back, receiver and punt return star from 2006-2010, Bush went on to score 33 touchdowns in his five seasons in New Orleans. He rushed for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 294 passes for 2,142 yards and 12 scores. Bush also returned four punts for touchdowns. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Saints Legend Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

View full 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert

