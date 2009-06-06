Reggie Bush Q A at Minicamp

<span>
**
* **
**Q:
Do you think you have a good overall group of running backs?*
**
**
A:
I think we definitely have a good core group of running backs. Everybody here that we have here right now are fully capable of stepping in and getting the job done. We're very confident about our group of running backs we have right now.*
*
**Q:
What does Heath Evans bring to the table with veterans like Mike Karney and Deuce McAllister having left as far as a leadership role?*
**
**
A:
Experience. He also brings versatility to our group and that is really important for us at the fullback position, because that's going to just make us that more dangerous and enable us to create a lot of mismatches with defenses. On top of that the experience part is huge for us. The leadership role in terms of having been playing for championships and in a Super Bowl and coming from a winning organization brings an attitude that can only help us.*
*
**Q:
Do you think there is a drop-off at fullback with the loss of Karney?*
**
**
A:
No, not at all.*
*
**Q:
How can you guys improve offensively, even though your team was ranked number one?*
**
**
A:
We can always get better. We didn't make the playoffs last year so we can get better. It's not just about the offense or the defense, it's about us as a team collectively winning. Whether it's the number one offense or the number 15 offense, whatever it is, however it is collectively winning or not just individually or the offense doing well and the defense not doing as well. We want to collectively play well as a team.*
*
**Q:
Do you think you guys will have problems in third and one situations this year and that you have the personnel to be successful in that situation?*
**
**
A:
I definitely feel like we have a chance to do that. I don't think that's ever a question for us. We're such a versatile offense we can line up or split five wides and get a first down. We're not that worried about first downs, third and ones or fourth and ones.*Q
**Q:
Do you think you have a good overall group of running backs?*
**
A:
I think we definitely have a good core group of running backs. Everybody here that we have here right now are fully capable of stepping in and getting the job done. We're very confident about our group of running backs we have right now.*
<span>
**
* **
**
*
**Q:
What does Heath Evans bring to the table with veterans like Mike Karney and Deuce McAllister having left as far as a leadership role?*
**
**
A:
Experience. He also brings versatility to our group and that is really important for us at the fullback position, because that's going to just make us that more dangerous and enable us to create a lot of mismatches with defenses. On top of that the experience part is huge for us. The leadership role in terms of having been playing for championships and in a Super Bowl and coming from a winning organization brings an attitude that can only help us.*
*
**Q:
Do you think there is a drop-off at fullback with the loss of Karney?*
**
**
A:
No, not at all.*
*
**Q:
How can you guys improve offensively, even though your team was ranked number one?*
**
**
A:
We can always get better. We didn't make the playoffs last year so we can get better. It's not just about the offense or the defense, it's about us as a team collectively winning. Whether it's the number one offense or the number 15 offense, whatever it is, however it is collectively winning or not just individually or the offense doing well and the defense not doing as well. We want to collectively play well as a team.*
*
**Q:
Do you think you guys will have problems in third and one situations this year and that you have the personnel to be successful in that situation?*
**
**
A:
I definitely feel like we have a chance to do that. I don't think that's ever a question for us. We're such a versatile offense we can line up or split five wides and get a first down. We're not that worried about first downs, third and ones or fourth and ones.*