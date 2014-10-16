Recap of Thursday's New Orleans Saints coverage

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith
Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience
Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football
Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton
Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses
'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen
Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen
Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen
Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University
Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract
Winston started the first seven games in 2021, helping guide New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season
Marcus Maye, Kentavius Street hope to add versatility, fulfilled potential to New Orleans Saints defense
Maye has 60 NFL starts, Street coming off best season
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street
Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was his position coach in college