Ravens lead New Orleans Saints 16-13 at halftime

Second quarter update: The visiting Baltimore Ravens scored 13 points in the quarter to take a 16-13 lead over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Justin Tucker scored six of the points on 27- and 45-yard field goals. Deonte Thompson had the Ravens' TD on an eight-yard reception from Tyrod Taylor.
Ryan Griffin played quarterback for thre Saints the entire period and led the team to a 23-yard Derek Dimke field goal and a 49-yard Dimke field goal as the half end,
Key stats: Saints, Ryan Griffin, 4 of 9 for 64 yards; Mark Ingram one carry for eight yards; Robert Meachem, one reception for 52 yards.