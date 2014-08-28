Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ravens lead New Orleans Saints 16-13 at halftime

Both teams enter the game 3-0

Aug 28, 2014 at 01:00 PM

Second quarter update: The visiting Baltimore Ravens scored 13 points in the quarter to take a 16-13 lead over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Justin Tucker scored six of the points on 27- and 45-yard field goals. Deonte Thompson had the Ravens' TD on an eight-yard reception from Tyrod Taylor.

Ryan Griffin played quarterback for thre Saints the entire period and led the team to a 23-yard Derek Dimke field goal and a 49-yard Dimke field goal as the half end,

Key stats: Saints, Ryan Griffin, 4 of 9 for 64 yards; Mark Ingram one carry for eight yards; Robert Meachem, one reception for 52 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

