Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

The undrafted rookie impressed in his rookie season

Jan 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Justin Vlosich
CP-Rashid-Shaheed-v2-NOS-AZ-1920-102022
Alika Jenner/2022 Alika Jenner

Rashid Shaheed 2022 season analysis:

In 12 games, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed left his mark in a variety of aspects. He contributed 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown, 14 kick returns for 320 yards, and 20 punt returns for 193 yards. The undrafted speedster filled in when injuries took hold of the wide receiver room, and he never looked back.

Best game of Rashid Shaheed's 2022 season:

It was difficult to choose just one game where Shaheed shined because of his impact in so many games, but in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Shaheed had his best game of the season. He had three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Best quote from Rashid Shaheed's 2022 season:

"I feel like I made a tremendous jump. At first it was tough coming in learning a very complex playbook. But I trust the guys around me. They all help me and our coaches help me develop. Early on it was tough, but I've gotten more comfortable."

Related Links

Photos: Rashid Shaheed | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Werner overcame injury for standout season in year two

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Landry battles through injuries in homecoming

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans native posts one of his most productive seasons in first year with the Saints with a career high 91 tackles, three interceptions

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Juwan Johnson

Johnson made a significant leap in 2022, posting career-highs across the board

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata

Onyemata posted his best season since 2020

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Taysom Hill

Hill's Week 5 performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has totaled 21.5 sacks with the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Offensive tackles

Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst anchored the OT position in 2022, each starting 16 games

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Paulson Adebo

Adebo set a new career high in passes defended

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Chris Olave

Olave capped off an impressive season as a finalist for Rookie of the Year

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Demario Davis

All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis provides another impressive season for New Orleans Saints

Advertising