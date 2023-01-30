New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed 2022 season analysis:
In 12 games, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed left his mark in a variety of aspects. He contributed 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown, 14 kick returns for 320 yards, and 20 punt returns for 193 yards. The undrafted speedster filled in when injuries took hold of the wide receiver room, and he never looked back.
Best game of Rashid Shaheed's 2022 season:
It was difficult to choose just one game where Shaheed shined because of his impact in so many games, but in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Shaheed had his best game of the season. He had three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Best quote from Rashid Shaheed's 2022 season:
"I feel like I made a tremendous jump. At first it was tough coming in learning a very complex playbook. But I trust the guys around me. They all help me and our coaches help me develop. Early on it was tough, but I've gotten more comfortable."
