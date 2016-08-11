Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Raising Cane's proudly continues as sponsor of Saints' 2016 Kids Fun Run

The race takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10

Aug 11, 2016 at 03:00 AM

New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

Photos of the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Photos by Annie Hills. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 44
No Title
2 / 44
No Title
3 / 44
No Title
4 / 44
No Title
5 / 44
No Title
6 / 44
No Title
7 / 44
No Title
8 / 44
No Title
9 / 44
No Title
10 / 44
No Title
11 / 44
No Title
12 / 44
No Title
13 / 44
No Title
14 / 44
No Title
15 / 44
No Title
16 / 44
No Title
17 / 44
No Title
18 / 44
No Title
19 / 44
No Title
20 / 44
No Title
21 / 44
No Title
22 / 44
No Title
23 / 44
No Title
24 / 44
No Title
25 / 44
No Title
26 / 44
No Title
27 / 44
No Title
28 / 44
No Title
29 / 44
No Title
30 / 44
No Title
31 / 44
No Title
32 / 44
No Title
33 / 44
No Title
34 / 44
No Title
35 / 44
No Title
36 / 44
No Title
37 / 44
No Title
38 / 44
No Title
39 / 44
No Title
40 / 44
No Title
41 / 44
No Title
42 / 44
No Title
43 / 44
No Title
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (August 11, 2016) – The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Saints Kids Fun Run as a part of the SAINTS KICKOFF RUN presented by Chevron on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Like the 5K race, the half-mile course of the Saints Kids Fun Run presented by Raising Cane's also finishes on the 50-yard line of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This untimed fun run welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy a day of celebration and football while also making a positive choice to get moving and promote living an active lifestyle. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisiana Children's Museum.

Fans can register for all race events at www.Saints5K.com.

"As the Official Chicken of the New Orleans Saints, we have always valued our partnership with Raising Cane's and are thrilled that they have signed on to present the Saints Kids Fun Run at this year's SAINTS KICKOFF RUN," said Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "As a Louisiana-founded and operated company, Raising Cane's has always been a leader in enriching the lives of local students and through this partnership, they're demonstrating their commitment once again to encouraging our youth to be active."

The 5K (3.1-mile) race will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, the day prior to the Saints' season opener against the Oakland Raiders. The course begins in Champions Square and ends with fans sprinting through the Saints team tunnel to the finish on the 50-yard line at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.  

Gumbo and Sir Saint, the club's mascots, and members of the Saintsations, will be in attendance to cheer on participants.

About Raising Cane's
Founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers® has more than 225 restaurants in 19 states – 22 in the Greater New Orleans area. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is known for its unique business model, exceptional customer service and active community involvement. With 62 restaurants in Louisiana, Raising Cane's is particularly committed to its home state focusing its efforts on education, pet welfare, active lifestyles, feeding the hungry and business development.

About The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were established in 1967. In addition to posting one of the top records in the NFL since 2006 and winning Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints have emphasized being a leader off the field in the Gulf Coast community. Community service and participation in making positive, lasting impacts on the community are core beliefs and expectations of the organization.

About Easy Day Sports
Headquartered in Coronado, California, Easy Day Sports is a boutique event production agency whose emphasis is creating memorable life experiences through premier, professionally managed endurance sports events. The company's name is deeply inspired by the Navy SEAL motto "The only easy day was yesterday." This is embodied through superior event production and a tireless commitment to excellence. Contact information for Easy Day Sports can be found at easydaysports.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
news

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans

Event with Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Second Harvest and Broadmoor group provided more than 25,000 pounds of food to 557 families
news

Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate Salute to Service month by participating in the New Orleans Saints Virtual Run presented by Community Coffee
news

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance to appear on the 9/27 Sunday Night Football broadcast
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising