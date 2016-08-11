Raising Cane's proudly continues as sponsor of Saints' 2016 Kids Fun Run

NEW ORLEANS, La. (August 11, 2016) – The New Orleans Saints and Easy Day Sports announced today Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Saints Kids Fun Run as a part of the SAINTS KICKOFF RUN presented by Chevron on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Like the 5K race, the half-mile course of the Saints Kids Fun Run presented by Raising Cane's also finishes on the 50-yard line of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This untimed fun run welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy a day of celebration and football while also making a positive choice to get moving and promote living an active lifestyle. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisiana Children's Museum.

Fans can register for all race events at www.Saints5K.com.

"As the Official Chicken of the New Orleans Saints, we have always valued our partnership with Raising Cane's and are thrilled that they have signed on to present the Saints Kids Fun Run at this year's SAINTS KICKOFF RUN," said Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "As a Louisiana-founded and operated company, Raising Cane's has always been a leader in enriching the lives of local students and through this partnership, they're demonstrating their commitment once again to encouraging our youth to be active."

The 5K (3.1-mile) race will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, the day prior to the Saints' season opener against the Oakland Raiders. The course begins in Champions Square and ends with fans sprinting through the Saints team tunnel to the finish on the 50-yard line at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Gumbo and Sir Saint, the club's mascots, and members of the Saintsations, will be in attendance to cheer on participants.

About Raising Cane's

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers® has more than 225 restaurants in 19 states – 22 in the Greater New Orleans area. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is known for its unique business model, exceptional customer service and active community involvement. With 62 restaurants in Louisiana, Raising Cane's is particularly committed to its home state focusing its efforts on education, pet welfare, active lifestyles, feeding the hungry and business development.

About The New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were established in 1967. In addition to posting one of the top records in the NFL since 2006 and winning Super Bowl XLIV, the Saints have emphasized being a leader off the field in the Gulf Coast community. Community service and participation in making positive, lasting impacts on the community are core beliefs and expectations of the organization.