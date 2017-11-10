Quotes from Sean Payton's Press Conference 11/10/17

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Local Media Availability

Friday, November 10, 2017

How has Vonn Bell been playing?

"Last week he had one of his better games. He received a game ball. I think (he played) well."

How has Bell grown into a bigger role as the season has progressed?

"We're playing I would say way more three-safety than two-safety defense. Those guys are playing a ton. It would be similar if you tried to look at three-receiver sets on offense. He understands what he is doing, he is quick to break on the ball and he's doing a good job."

Has Vonn Bell's skillset been different than maybe you expected it to be?

"No. I would say he's a little bit better tackler than we expected and he was asked to play in a defense (at Ohio State) where he played quite a bit of quarters coverage and at times he was over the slot and they brought that nickel pressure and he's be covering down (field). He's adjusted well and I think he has versatility."

Is the temperature a concern at all heading into Buffalo?

"I don't think so. It will be a colder game than we have played, but we played in cold weather games and I think this week couldn't have been better here, with the wind and I think they are calling for low 40s, nine mile an hour or eight mile an hour wind, which is probably a little less than what we've had here. But each venue is different, this is kind of a historic place when you look at the stadium and when it was built, the way it's built. Most of it is underground. From its highest point I think it's 80 feet to the ground. I think this is a good football environment and if you said Buffalo in November and it was going to be in the high 30s, low 40s (I'll take that). I think it's good football weather."

What weather element effects the game plan the most?

"Wind, it's like golf, but wind at times and then obviously heavy rain, but wind (is the most difficult condition to play in)."

Do you think a team with a good run game and defense travels?

"I think there's some truth to that and we've played over the years in cold weather games. We went to Philly for the playoff game in 2013 and we thought that was going to be like minus five (degrees) and Drew (Brees) had researched and we all had this scuba gear and you have to understand that the scuba gear doesn't really wear well for everyone, but nonetheless it's kind of underneath your pads or sweatshirt and if you guys who were here remember that was a night game and it was probably not minus five, but probably 31 degrees or 29 degrees. There was actually not much wind and I was crazy enough where I had a piece underneath my sweatshirt. I am telling you after the pregame I came in and ripped this thing off and lost ten pounds. I was hot as can be. I think from a temperature standpoint I think more so the wind, the field position, just the elements of another stadium. The returners are receiving extra work outside, (as well as) the punting (unit) and the kicking game. The field position is critical in a game like this I think."