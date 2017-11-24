Quotes from Sean Payton's Friday Press Conference

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Local Media Availability

Friday, November 24, 2017

*How concerning is there (Los Angeles Rams) return game with (Pharoh) Cooper? *"They do a lot of good things in the kicking game. Their punt team's always near the top. They have been very aggressive with fake passes, (and) fake kicks. They have got the gambit. You really have to pay attention to your punt return unit. They had the long kickoff return for a touchdown against Jacksonville. John Fassel does a fantastic job. I remember him when he was a 10,12,13 years old as a ball boy for us at the Giants. They cause you a lot of issues and the return game is part of it."

*What has Mike (Westhoff) added to the special teams so far? *"We have some wrinkles. He has a wealth of experience and someone that I think has added to our group. We will continue to look at what we are doing. I thought last week, the punt return in overtime, if you are not watching or paying close attention was significant because all of a sudden, we start with the ball close to the 40 instead of backed up. That is the hidden yardage that we are talking about."

*What did he do specifically to help set that up? *"It was just all the technique we're teaching within a white return. Guys (are) detailing their assignments. All the same things that go into the same things (that) you do on offense or defense. Paying attention to the little things."

*What are you seeing from Aaron Donald? *"He is an active player. He causes fits both in the run game and the pass game. He is playing at the three technique which is where he is used to playing. He has a quickness about him. He's real flexible and also has power. As a pass rusher, you have to be mindful of where he's at and he's been doing that for a while now. He is very good at it."

*How much of being aggressive on special teams is situational or versus a certain opponent? *"A lot of it is situational. Last week, we took an approach for last week's game. Each week we'll pay attention to what we want to do. But yes, a lot of it's based on the team."

*How has Ryan Herman and that department been helpful just since the season has started? *"Good. We do a plethora of studies, numbers wise, league trends that are happening every weekend outside of specifically our game and opponent trends. That's just one area. But any part of the research and analytic part of it, he does a ton of work. It is outstanding."

*Are you practicing at the (Los Angeles) Coliseum tomorrow? *"Yes. Just a walk-thru."