Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quotes from Sean Payton's Friday Press Conference

Sean Payton speaks to the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 24

Nov 24, 2017 at 08:24 AM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Local Media Availability
Friday, November 24, 2017

*How concerning is there (Los Angeles Rams) return game with (Pharoh) Cooper? *"They do a lot of good things in the kicking game. Their punt team's always near the top. They have been very aggressive with fake passes, (and) fake kicks. They have got the gambit. You really have to pay attention to your punt return unit. They had the long kickoff return for a touchdown against Jacksonville. John Fassel does a fantastic job. I remember him when he was a 10,12,13 years old as a ball boy for us at the Giants. They cause you a lot of issues and the return game is part of it."

*What has Mike (Westhoff) added to the special teams so far? *"We have some wrinkles. He has a wealth of experience and someone that I think has added to our group. We will continue to look at what we are doing. I thought last week, the punt return in overtime, if you are not watching or paying close attention was significant because all of a sudden, we start with the ball close to the 40 instead of backed up. That is the hidden yardage that we are talking about."

*What did he do specifically to help set that up? *"It was just all the technique we're teaching within a white return. Guys (are) detailing their assignments. All the same things that go into the same things (that) you do on offense or defense. Paying attention to the little things."

*What are you seeing from Aaron Donald? *"He is an active player. He causes fits both in the run game and the pass game. He is playing at the three technique which is where he is used to playing. He has a quickness about him. He's real flexible and also has power. As a pass rusher, you have to be mindful of where he's at and he's been doing that for a while now. He is very good at it."

*How much of being aggressive on special teams is situational or versus a certain opponent? *"A lot of it is situational. Last week, we took an approach for last week's game. Each week we'll pay attention to what we want to do. But yes, a lot of it's based on the team."

*How has Ryan Herman and that department been helpful just since the season has started? *"Good. We do a plethora of studies, numbers wise, league trends that are happening every weekend outside of specifically our game and opponent trends. That's just one area. But any part of the research and analytic part of it, he does a ton of work. It is outstanding."

*Are you practicing at the (Los Angeles) Coliseum tomorrow? *"Yes. Just a walk-thru."

It has been two weeks in a row that Terron Armstead has been rested. Why?"It has been a routine. It is just something that we have done with a handful of guys, but him specifically, he is good.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints savor season-opening victory, eye overall improvement after 27-26 win over Atlanta

'Our guys know that that won't be good enough moving forward'

news

New Orleans Saints defense ready for whatever load it needs to carry this season

'Bringing that physicality for four quarters. Until they've had enough, or don't wanna play no more'

news

Rookie offensive tackle Lewis Kidd weaves path from long shot to 53-man roster for New Orleans Saints

'I don't know if it's necessarily hit me yet'

news

Dennis Allen prepared for first cutdown day as New Orleans Saints head coach

'At the end of the day, we've got a great game but we have a really tough business, and this is part of the tough business part'

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay

'We're going to be cautious with that, we're going to make sure that we give him every opportunity to get right'

news

New Orleans Saints enter first training camp under Coach Dennis Allen with belief they can win now

'This isn't a rebuild'

news

Dennis Allen poised to enter first training camp as New Orleans Saints head coach

'I want this team to be a tough, physical football team'

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 17th season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Darren Rizzi

Rizzi is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Galiano is entering his fourth season with New Orleans

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his seventh season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his 10th season with the Black & Gold

Advertising