New Orleans Saints
Quotes from Sean Payton's conference call - November 30, 2018 

Head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media on Friday, Nov. 30 following the Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Nov 30, 2018 at 06:10 PM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton - Conference Call with New Orleans Media - Friday, November 30, 2018

What did you see out of David Onyemata's performance last night?
"I thought up front we played really well. We had good penetration, by and large held up against the run. We had the big screen given up, but those guys battled up front."

Were you expecting a three-sack performance by David Onyemata?
"He's been playing well for us. He's really one of our starters and there's a rotation we use, but his performance was fantastic and encouraging because he and Sheldon (Rankins) both have done a good job in there. I thought we did a good job of keeping the quarterback in the pocket and really reducing what they do offensively."

What's the plan for the next couple days? Are you going to give guys some rest?
"Yeah, will give guys some time off and then come back and get ready for Tampa."

Is it nice having this mini-bye late in the season?
"I don't think about it really because you can't control it, you just have to play your schedule so it is what it is."

How were you able to contain Ezekiel Elliott defensively?
"I thought team defense (was good), we populated the ball well, but we tackled well. He's a good runner, good player and I thought the key is you getting numbers to the ball and staying true to your gap."

