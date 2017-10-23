Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quotes from Sean Payton Conference Call 10/23/17

Quotes from Sean Payton's conference call with the media on victory Monday

Oct 23, 2017 at 10:20 AM

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with New Orleans Media
Monday, October 23, 2017

What do you feel you have learned about your team as the season has progressed through six games?
"I think the games have been different and yet I feel like in some of the games the way we played in the second half, being at Miami (in London), and yesterday helped us secure a win. I think our numbers on third down have been better. Yesterday, they were better for us in the second half defensively and overall offensively. We continue to stress the takeaway/giveaway (ratio). We were minus one yesterday and we won despite that, but there are still a lot of things that we're working on to improve on that we have to improve on and yet fortunately we've been in a position to win games in making those corrections."

Has Ted Ginn done exactly what you envisoned for him?
"I think he provides speed, he's a guy who's elusive and it's trying to each week in a game plan put together things that guys do well."

What has impressed you working with him so far?
"I think he's smooth in his routes, you can see him catch and advance, we had a little middle screen yesterday with him. He caught an inside dodge route, outside, you see him win the battle. You work on those things during the week and I think that it's something that there's a savviness and experience to him that you can see."

I know you have always emphasized taking the ball away, but have not had as much success at times until recently. What do you do besides emphasizing it in meetings or practice to promote it?
"I've seen it defensively where you spend a lot of time on how you take it away. Generally, if you can apply pressure to the quarterback and he has to throw quicker that can lead to turnovers in the passing game or sack fumbles. I think conversely, offensively the ball security by those runners or receivers that have it has been good and the same way with the decisions and security in the pocket with Drew (Brees). Those are all things you point at in the offseason, you look at and look to improve on."

What do you appreciate most about Dennis Allen's role and helping to turn around the production on defense?
"He is sharp with his football understanding, he communicates well. He is flexible each week to look at the plan and communicate it to the staff. I think that he is also a real good staff member, someone that I've been with for a long time. It is really taking the pieces and the strong suits of players on that side of the ball and then trying to let them do those things."

Does Dennis have some sort of an identity about what he likes to do philosophically and have you guys tried to build the personnel that can do it?
"There has got to be, and one of the credits to Dennis is flexibility. It's not 'here's the plan and find players to plug in the plan', as much as. 'Here's what our current roster consists of and then having some flexibility within that.' Sometimes the best plans involve little pressure and yet we have been able to mix things up and have some flexibility that way. Especially even within the personnel groupings, (the) three safeties package, the nickel package, the base. Those are all things I think that lead to good defense."

What are some of the more gratifying things that have happened in the last five weeks for you with this team?
"Guys work hard at their job and when you get results and you win, obviously you come back and build some momentum off of it. You make corrections. I think the gratification in coaching or teaching sometimes can come with individual plays, with improvement of players, with the improvement of an overall team and that goes without saying. It is a tough business. It is tough to come to work on Mondays when you lose. You develop that mental toughness of getting back to work and putting a plan (together) and putting the right plan back together. I think it is very important to understand what kept you from winning or what you didn't do well. I think even in these wins, there are a lot of things yesterday that we have to get corrected, that'll creep up and hurt us down the road."

The whole subject or idea that you've made the climb from last place in the NFC South to first with 10 games to go, I don't know if it's relevant or not. Can you talk about being in first place?
"I do not think anyone is paying attention to the quarter poll. I think that what we are paying attention to most are the things we have to clean up. We have to be able to block for the PAT, the field goal. We have to be able to catch a punt. We can't let a runner run right through the middle of our defense untouched for 70 yards. We have to make sure we understand how we're blocking a certain play. We have to understand coverages. We have to understand the location of the football in certain looks. These are all things that even a week ago in the Detroit win in the second half, there were a number of things that championship teams are not doing and we are working to get better in those areas."

Are you telling the guys to avoid certain fermented dairy products?
"Just as three weeks ago or four weeks ago I get a kick out of week four, (the talk of) who is in the playoffs. That stuff is just white noise and the same way with where we're at right now. We haven't hit the halfway point of the season yet and really the bulk of our divisional games and it is what it is. You're glad you're playing in a way where you win some games. We have another tough team that's coming in this week that's coming off of a couple of wins. Our focus, we're real early in the season still relative to the amount of football we have left."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

news

Transcript: General Manager Mickey Loomis speaks with the media at Senior Bowl

Loomis: 'Our head coach is the face of the franchise, the direction we are going to be headed. It's a real important decision'

news

Transcript: Mickey Loomis speaks about Sean Payton stepping down, new coaching search

Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis spoke with the media on Friday, January 28

news

Transcript: Quotes from Sean Payton's closing press conference

Payton announced he was stepping down as coach of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

news

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 10

Head coach looks back on the 2021-22 season

news

Saints transcripts: Demario Davis and James Hurst media availability | Monday, Jan. 10

Players on missing playoffs and heading into the postseason

news

New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Paulson Adebo, Malcolm Jenkins | 2021 NFL Week 18

Saints head coach and quarterback speak following the Week 18 win over the Atlanta Falcons

news

New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons game notes

Saints have five consecutive winning seasons

news

Saints transcripts: Blake Gillikin, Erik McCoy, Paulson Adebo and Alvin Kamara media availability| Friday, Jan. 7

Players preview Week 18 matchup against Atlanta

news

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton video call with local media | Friday, Jan. 7

Head coach looks ahead to Week 18 matchup against Atlanta

news

Saints transcripts: Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris media availability| Thursday, Jan. 6

Players previews Week 18 matchup against Atlanta

news

Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander and Christian Ringo media availability| Wednesday, Jan. 5

Players look ahead to Week 18 matchup against Atlanta

Advertising