Quotes from Saints players following their Thanksgiving day game against the Atlanta Falcons

Linebacker Demario Davis
On stopping the run tonight:
"One of our main goals is we have to be great against the run. We have to be effective against the passing game on first and second downs. We have to get off the field on third down. We have to be good in the red zone."
On the turnovers:
"That was one of the keys for us. Our goal is to create takeaways. It just goes along with the rest of our goals. If we can get those, then it changes the tone of the game."
Linebacker A.J. Klein
On the turnovers:
"I had the pick. Alex (Anzalone) had a great forced fumble. Marshon (Lattimore) chased down and forced the fumble. You can't say enough about the effort we're playing with. I think this is going to pay dividends as we push forth into this late part of the season. Getting turnovers is a big thing for us."
On giving up more passing yards this meeting than the last:
"I think that does not tell the whole story. We made them one-dimensional. By the time the third and fourth quarter rolls around, they're in passing personnel. We still don't want to give up that many passing yards. We want less obviously. We just have to keep working at it. However, to get them into third and fourth and longs and have them go for it is big. They are taking more and more chances. It doesn't tell the whole story. At the end of the day, we have to get off the field. We got the win and we are happy with that. Go home and have some Thanksgiving dinner and move on until next week."
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood
On the undrafted guys performing:
"It shows a true credit to this organization that guys can come in and work. Even undrafted guys can come in and have an opportunity and step up to the plate. A lot of undrafted guys stepped up tonight."
On Drew Brees catching him up quickly on offense since he arrived here in the spring:
"He's the football guru. We just follow his leadership. The way that he works day in and day out. He is the first one here and the last one out of the building. I think we all follow his hard work and dedication, which helps everyone on the team."
Running back Mark Ingram
On undrafted guys production:
"We worked all week and followed our gameplan. We were on the same page as Drew (Brees). He is going to find you no matter who you are as long as you are where you are supposed to be. The testament to those guys stepping up and making the plays. If you are open, then Drew is going to find you."
On if they are eyeing a championship:
"We have an ultimate goal of being champions, of course. You can't be a champion without taking it one day at a time. I think that we've been doing a good job of that as a team. Tomorrow we're going to be in there watching film and taking care of our bodies. The next day we will have off, then the next day we'll be installing and getting ready for the Cowboys. We are just taking it one day at a time. We know that if we handle business one day at a time then we will achieve the ultimate goal."
Tight end Dan Arnold
On his first career touchdown:
"It was a little bit of relief to finally get it out of the way. At the end of the day, it is really special. We dialed up the perfect play. We had that play in for a couple of weeks now and we finally got the look that we wanted."
On Drew Brees getting everyone involved:
"It's just his attention to detail. It comes down to very subtle movements and letting him know where you are going on a route. He's very much a stickler in that he wants it his way. The best thing about that is that he communicates that to you. The way that he wants things done, especially to younger players. It goes to show what kind of quarterback he is."