Quotes from Saints players following their Thanksgiving day game against the Atlanta Falcons

Linebacker Demario Davis

On stopping the run tonight:

"One of our main goals is we have to be great against the run. We have to be effective against the passing game on first and second downs. We have to get off the field on third down. We have to be good in the red zone."

On the turnovers:

"That was one of the keys for us. Our goal is to create takeaways. It just goes along with the rest of our goals. If we can get those, then it changes the tone of the game."

Linebacker A.J. Klein

On the turnovers:

"I had the pick. Alex (Anzalone) had a great forced fumble. Marshon (Lattimore) chased down and forced the fumble. You can't say enough about the effort we're playing with. I think this is going to pay dividends as we push forth into this late part of the season. Getting turnovers is a big thing for us."

On giving up more passing yards this meeting than the last:

"I think that does not tell the whole story. We made them one-dimensional. By the time the third and fourth quarter rolls around, they're in passing personnel. We still don't want to give up that many passing yards. We want less obviously. We just have to keep working at it. However, to get them into third and fourth and longs and have them go for it is big. They are taking more and more chances. It doesn't tell the whole story. At the end of the day, we have to get off the field. We got the win and we are happy with that. Go home and have some Thanksgiving dinner and move on until next week."

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood

On the undrafted guys performing:

"It shows a true credit to this organization that guys can come in and work. Even undrafted guys can come in and have an opportunity and step up to the plate. A lot of undrafted guys stepped up tonight."