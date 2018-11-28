Quotes from Pete Carmichael & Dennis Allen's conference call - Tuesday, November 27

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen - Conference Call with New Orleans Media - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

What did you think of the defensive performance last week?

"Obviously, I felt our guys played with really good energy. They played hard. They made some plays, which was outstanding to see. It was a good win for us and obviously we have got to get ready now for the Cowboys and they present some tough challenges. I think now with Amari Cooper and having a number one receiver on their squad, I think it's opened up some things for them in the passing game. Obviously, I think Ezekiel Elliott is a premier back in this league. I think he's outstanding. He's got great vision, patience as a runner, extremely powerful. I think their offensive line has been playing really well and I think as a team they've been playing really well over the last three weeks."

Why has the run defense not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 straight games?

"Well, look, I think a lot of it is gap discipline. I think our guys have done a really good job of being fundamentally sound. I think one thing I would say is our guys buy into the team concept of defense. You look at a guy like Cam Jordan, who has the ability to be a double-digit sack guy every year. But yet sometimes if guys are thinking about, how am I going to get to the quarterback and how am I going to sack the quarterback. They open up running lanes and create big plays in the running game and I think our guys have really bought into the ability to stop the run and I think with that success they've got a kind of a sense of look we are number one in stopping the run right now and we will stay that way."

What has been the biggest impact from Demario Davis on the defense?

"I think Demario really brings a physicality to our football team. That was one of the things that we liked about him when we watched him. He's a sideline to sideline player. He plays the game violently and aggressively and he finds his way to get to the football and get the ball carrier down. I just think his speed and athleticism, along with the violence and physicality that he plays with has been really good for us and (has) helped us out a lot."

What has been the reason that Manti Te'o has been inactive the last few weeks?

"I think it's just a matter of some of the gameplans that we've been in have called for a little bit more sub defense and I think our team has been playing really well right now and so I think you kind of stick to what you're doing as long as things are going well. I think that's been part of the factor of it. I think Manti's a really good football player. I think there's a role for Manti on this football team. There's going to probably come a point where he's going to be called upon to come in and play and I know that when that happens, I know that he'll be ready to go."

How has Marcus Davenport picked up where he left off prior to the injury?

"I thought he did a couple of good things. Certainly, a little bit of rust. Certainly, a little bit of getting used to playing through the injury. I think he has had a good week of practice this week. I think his mind-set is right, to go out there and play well this week and anytime you are out for any period of time there is a little bit of an adjustment period coming back. I thought he did some good things in the game the other day and hopefully we'll see improvement this week."