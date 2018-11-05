Quotes from Max Unger and Demario Davis' conference call - Monday, November 5

New Orleans Saints Center Max Unger - Conference Call with New Orleans Media - Monday, November 5, 2018

You guys have done a good job protecting Drew Brees. Is there anything that you contribute that too?

"We've got a pretty good protection plan kind of coming into these last couple weeks. We've put some pretty good lines and it's just kind of something we've been focusing on and Drew is getting us in the right situation and he's gotten the ball out of his hands on time and that's pretty big for us."

Was the defensive front you played yesterday, was that the biggest defensive challenge so far?

"It was definitely one of them. Interior defensive lineman, like Aaron (Donald) and Ndamukong Suh are pretty rare players in the league. It's a tough challenge stopping those guys and I think that we did a good job kind of staying out of really unmanageable passing situations and I we knew that was kind of critical going into this game."

What was your experience going up against Aaron Donald?

"Yes. He's an elite player in this league. He is a legitimate gameplan threat that's disruptive and again, the best. You'd be hard pressed to find a better defensive player in the league. It's about management, getting into situations that are favorable for us and having a solid protection plan for a guy like that and it was a tough game."

What have made you guys so good in third down situations and in the red zone?

"Watching the Rams game last year and some of the other stuff, we have struggled in the red zone a little bit. It is just an emphasis as far as in practice and being mindful of sticking to our plan when we get down there and then the second part of that question was third down. Right? Just the efficiency. Yes, our third down numbers have not been awesome, going in this year and they've kind of been going up trending in the direction we want them to be. But it's (not) just kind of analyzing the team that we just played, but being in positions where we're not in long third down situations and if that means two, three-yard runs on first and second down and we were okay with being in that position and that's kind of the plan that we're able to stick to."

Does Taysom Hill play a part in that efficiency? Someone who can play in so many different situations?

"I'm continuously amazed with Taysom and what he's been able to do. You're talking about a guy that played exclusively quarterback at the beginning of last year and special teams. Now he's like a cog in the machine. The sky's the limit for him. It certainly is an interesting wrinkle in our game plan and I think that it definitely is shown to be pretty effective."

Do you ever think about you know how many muscles you pull trying to hurdle players like Alvin Kamara?

"My first question is how and my second is why? I see it and I mean like (players) chasing them down and I see I go, oh my goodness my head's up and I'm just like imagining the worst possible scenario, but he still landed on his feet and I would blow out most of the muscles in my lower body if I tried to do that to answer a question."

Are you shocked when you see him bottled up and then he is able to gain a few more yards?

"When he has the ball, I never know what is going to go on. I've been caught standing around a pile when I thought Alvin (Kamara) was down and got blown up. Anytime he has the ball in his hands and until I hear the whistle I mean it's full tilt go because he has continued to show that he can get out of some pretty insane situations. That's kind of whenever he has the ball, its go until you hear the whistle."

Midway through the season, what are the things that you have been impressed with and what are the things you think you guys need to work on?

"I think that we've put kind of a string of good defenses. I think that we've been able to stick to the gameplan that we've all wanted to and we've been able to execute it and that is running the ball effectively on early downs and sticking to it throughout the game. We are getting enough production early on to be able to carry the momentum and being able to run the ball later in the game as a positive. Quite a bit of improvement on that. As far as improvement goes, we talk about third down earlier. Our numbers were not where we wanted them to be earlier in the season and they're turning in the right direction. But again, that's something that we historically have been very good at and this year it's not where we need them to be, so that's probably the number one thing that we need to improve on."

Have you seen Larry (Warford) grow in the offense since last year? He looked like having more of that extra year and continuity with you guys (helped).

"Yeah. I forget that this is his second year here. He steps in, it feels like we've been playing together for certainly more than a year and eight games. Larry's a monster. He has been playing really well and I can't say enough good stuff about what he's been able to do and it's just been an awesome addition to the line."