Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Quotes from Lance Moore's Media Availability

Lance Moore talks with Media after retiring a Saint

Jun 01, 2017 at 10:00 AM

New Orleans Saints WR Lance Moore
Retirement Announcement Media Availability
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Can you talk about signing a one-day contract with the Saints?
"That was definitely something that, as my career started to wind down, I had in the back of my mind. I was not sure exactly when it would happen or if it would happen. Thankfully for me, Mickey (Loomis) reached out to me last year during the season to see if it was something that I would want to do, and I said, 'Absolutely.' He and Sean (Payton) were gracious enough to bring me in and allow me to spend some time with the guys and to get the contract done. So, I feel like it is the proper ending for sure."

How much did you not want to go out as a Falcon?
"That was an interesting situation. I thought that they would have just released me, but they made me sign the retirement papers. I figured that they would be cool enough to release me, so I could retire here."

You were in the wide receiver group. How badly did you want to run a route when Drew (Brees) was throwing today?
"Maybe the first day, Tuesday. But by today, I'm like, 'No, I'm good.' I will let the young guys do it. I feel like they have a really good, young group and a very talented group. I feel like they will be even better this year than they were last year, especially with the addition of Curtis Johnson who is coming back and coaching those guys."

With the completion of your career, do you look back on one singular moment that stands above the rest?
"There are plays here and there. Obviously, the two-point conversion in the Super Bowl. But I think just the feeling of winning that Super Bowl—that was something that you cannot replicate, that you can't duplicate in your life unless you do it again. I'm one of the guys that was fortunate enough to win one, and that's something that I'll always remember for the rest of my life."

Curtis Johnson is an old face for you, but a lot of these wide receivers have not worked with him. What do you think they will be able to learn from him?
"They are going to learn a lot. They are going to learn quickly that he has no filter, but he is going to coach guy #1 just as hard as he coaches guy #13. He is going to be a little bit different from what they are used to, but I think that he is one of the best in the business, definitely one of the best that I have been around. Their level of play will be elevated by having him coach them. He will stay on them. It won't be a thing where he gets satisfied with how they're playing. He is going to want them to play better and better. I think he'll be the one to get the most out of them."

Do you regret leaving New Orleans?
"I did not leave New Orleans by choice, so no. I do not have any regrets. I was fortunate enough to play a couple more years after I played here, but after nine years here, this is home for me. I am happy that I was able to come back and retire here."

Do you ever see yourself coaching in this league?
"I cannot say that now. I do love the game, I do love the wide receiver position, and I do love coming back and helping the guys. As far as putting in the hours, right now probably not. I just got married, and I have a young family, so I want to spend as much time with them as possible. Maybe down the line it is something I could do, for sure."

Do you have one more celebration in you?
"I have got a lot of them, but I am not scoring anymore touchdowns, so I keep them to myself."

How did you react when you saw that the NFL is peeling back the rules on celebrations?
"I was excited. I was definitely a little disappointed that it did not happen two years earlier. You talk about the fan experience at the game and doing whatever they can to boost ratings and things like that. I think it will be cool to incorporate other people, especially guys that do not receive much recognition. It will be interesting. I think some of the celebrations will be great; some will not be so great. I think it will be fun all the same."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's third time legendary Saints linebacker has been a finalist
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

Eric Allen was also named a semifinalist for the second time.
news

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees to be featured at halftime during Thanksgiving contest vs. Bills

Brees will be broadcasting the game alongside Mike Tirico for NBC
news

Super Bowl stars Jahri Evans, Roman Harper inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

Radio broadcaster Marco Garcia receives Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.
news

Parys Haralson left indelible impression on his New Orleans Saints teammates

Former Saints defensive end died Sept. 13 at age 37
news

Sam Mills loomed large as a New Orleans Saints linebacker, will join Ring of Honor

'It was hard to ever find anything wrong with Sam'
news

Sam Mills to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of Saints-Dallas Cowboys contest

Dome Patrol linebacker led New Orleans in tackles, five of his nine (1989-92 and 1994) seasons with the club
news

New Orleans Saints Legend Jahri Evans to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime guard will be part of class of 2022
news

Dome Patrol legend Sam Mills highlights a list of former New Orleans Saints up for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Fellow linebacker Pat Swilling is also a nominee
news

Archie Manning reflects on debut with New Orleans Saints, sons as 'Monday Night Football' commentators

Manning played his first game with Saints on Sept. 19, 1971
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Parys Haralson

Former Saints linebacker died at the age of 37
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

Receiver played for the Saints in 2007-08
Advertising