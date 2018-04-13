Quotes from Cameron Meredith's Conference Call on April 13, 2018

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Cameron MeredithConference Call With New Orleans MediaFriday, April 13, 2018

Opening Statement:"First off I just want to thank the New Orleans Saints organization, General Manager Mickey Loomis, Owner Mrs. (Gayle) Benson and Coach (Sean) Payton for believing in me. Especially in this situation to come out there and help the team win games and go forward from here. So I am just excited for the process to begin. I'm excited about New Orleans and the people and to see the city and just excited to get the process rolling."

How's your knee and how has the rehab been coming along?

"It is coming along. Like I said previously I have not had any setbacks along the recovery process. I'm gaining strength day by day. I'm excited to see how soon I can get back, but the main objective for me is to do as much as I can with the trainers to get ready for the season. My goal is to try and get back to training camp, but as long as there aren't any setbacks or anything like then it should not be any problem."

Cam what's your excitement level joining this offense?

"I'm excited to be out there in New Orleans. To be a part of the tradition, winning tradition, great fans, great city. I'm just excited to be a part of it."

What specifically made you want to join the Saints?

"When I got to the city it was a great vibe, great feeling, good people. I met coach Payton that night and coach CJ (Curtis Johnson) was with us. It was just a good connection and great chemistry at dinner and I knew the offense they run. They are very productive, the receivers do well and ultimately this is the best situation for me."

What are you most excited about in reuniting with Curtis Johnson?

C.J. was a big part of my success in Chicago. To be able to rejoin him in New Orleans and get back where we left off like nothing really happened (is important). Last season went by and I was injured, but it worked out and we're picking up right where we left off."

Did the Saints' past success with undrafted free agent wide receivers such as Lance Moore impact your decision to sign with New Orleans and is it a better fit for you here?

"Yeah for sure. It's a place where opportunity is equal. I just feel like Coach Payton and the Saints have a plan for me coming in and they made that pretty clear. I'm excited to be a part of the offense and do what I can.

How do you know this Saints offense?

"From watching the film, they just move the ball down the field. They spread it out, Drew Brees throws the ball almost 40 times a game. They have dynamic running backs and a good O-line. There are so many pieces to the puzzle over there, that it's hard to not be successful."

How much do you think your experience under center as a college quarterback has helped you transition to the wide receiver position?

"Quite a bit. Early on it is mostly about getting used to being a professional wide receiver. Your rookie year you come in and it's not the same as the division I came in under, but intellectually I feel like I was still on pace and getting the plays. That allowed me to play a little faster with more confidence. It definitely helped."

How many visits did you take as a restricted free agent?

I took three visits. One to Indianapolis, first and then I went to Baltimore and New Orleans."

Is it correct you received two offers one from Baltimore and one from New Orleans?

"Yes."

Do you understand why the Bears didn't match and is there any questions about your injury status with some doctors?

"That's not my place to say. But you know from what I know and what I've been told, I'm right on schedule and I haven't had any setbacks and I should be 'A okay' at least from the medical standpoint."

Have they talked about your role here or the vision they have for you?

We did not speak specifics. But I will let them know I am open to playing anywhere on the field. I enjoy moving around taking advantage of different types of routes and mismatches on the field so you know we'll probably get into that once we can figure out how to come off this injury and you know what all I can do. Hopefully I can go out there and do as much as I can all around the field."

Do you know anyone on the Saints roster personally?

"I do not think I know anybody on this roster. My friend Kyle Prater used to play with the Saints. So he filled me in on the type of locker room (they have) and the city and he made it pretty clear it was a good place to play."

Were you hurt at all that the bears didn't match?"