Quinn Early to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Quinn Early will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Nov. 4

Oct 30, 2018
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Quinn Early will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. prior to the Saints home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Early played five seasons for the Saints from 1991-95. He ranks 10th all-time in New Orleans Saints history with 270 catches and ninth all-time in receiving yards with 3,758. He is eighth in touchdown receptions with 25. In two playoff games for the Saints, Early caught 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. In 1994, Early caught 82 passes for 894 yards and four touchdowns and in 1995, he caught 81 passes for 1,087 yards and eight scores.

Early will be available for autographs and pictures.  

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open for all Saints home games two hours prior to game time and for 45 minutes following each game. Those holding tickets to each game are admitted free on game day.

The museum is open Monday-Friday by appointment between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $10 per adult and $5 for children under 12, seniors (60-and-over), active military members and groups of five or more. 

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit SaintsHallofFame.com.

