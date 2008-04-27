Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Q and A with DT DeMario Pressley

Apr 27, 2008 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle DeMario Pressley

Q:* Did you visit New Orleans or know that the Saints were interested in you?*

A:* Yes* *I did, about two weeks ago they flew me there for a visit. Last week on Wednesday, Coach Orgeron and I had a nice workout. *

Q:* Did you do anything with Sedrick Ellis in any all star game or have you come across him very much in the offseason?*

A:* Sed (Sedrick Ellis) and I kind of built a little relationship at the Senior Bowl because he and I were both on the north side. He and I have actually played against each other so this is probably going to turn out for the good.* **

Q:* Do you think your injuries this past season prevented you from being a higher draft choice?*

A:* Yes. Whenever I talked with a scout or a coach they always brought up my injuries and asked me if I was healthy. They would ask me how my knee is or how is my wrist. They would also ask me if I am prone to injuries. I think it did hurt me a lot me because I was hurt through two and a half games. *

Q:* What is your answer to the injury questions?*

**

A:* Those two injuries were the only major ones that I have had in my four years there (in college). I think that they were both just a freak accident. I am a tough guy and I can handle it. *

Q:* Do you play both tackle positions and what do you envision yourself playing more comfortably in the NFL?*

*A: I play both tackle positions. Coach O (Orgeron) said that he would probably see me at the three technique and I don't really care where I play, but I can play both. *

Q:* How do you feel about your pass rush abilities?*

A:* Personally, I have been trying to work on it a lot. I have been trying to get stronger in that area. I like to think of my pass rush as a 'will be'. Right now, I would say I am a good pass rusher. *

Q:* People haven't seen on a consistent basis what you are capable of, are you looking to show that this season?*

A:* My senior year, because I was a little hurt half of the year I was rebounding off of my knee injury, but I think the last six games I was able to show more of what I can do. I am going to work hard this offseason and preseason to really show everybody what I can do. *

Q:* When the Saints moved up their pick today, were you surprised they picked you since they had already chosen DT Sedrick Ellis?*

A:* I was kind of surprised, but Coach (Orgeron) said that I had a really good workout so I wasn't totally surprised. He said that he was really impressed and that he believes in me. *

