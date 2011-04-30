Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Q&A with Saints Third Round Pick Johnny Patrick

New Orleans selected with the No. 88 pick in the Draft

Apr 30, 2011 at 08:05 AM

After being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the 88th pick overall in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, CB Johnny Patrick talked to NewOrleansSaints.com for a Q&A. Patrick, started 40 games at the University of Louisville and was an All-Big East selection as a senior. In the Q&A he discusses his draft experience, his college career as well as what he expects at the professional level.

Congratulations on getting picked by the Saints. Can you talk about what your draft day experience was like and how you feel about getting picked by the Saints and coming to New Orleans?

I had a family get-together in Daytona Beach, Florida, near my hometown of DeLand. We had a get-together with the family at a restaurant with a lot of televisions and had a great time, talking, waiting for me to get picked.

Can you express your feelings about getting chosen by the Saints and coming to New Orleans?

I feel great about being picked by the Saints. They're a playoff contending team. Yes, you would like to be drafted higher, but my dream is the opportunity to play in the NFL, so you don't care in the end where you get drafted. I just want the opportunity to play football and I'm just glad the Saints gave that to me.

Did you visit the Saints facility prior the draft? Can you discuss your communication with club officials prior to the draft?

No, but I had a great visit with them prior at the combine. I met with the coaching staff. I felt good about the meeting and I have to think they feel the same way about me.

What did you do physically and mentally to prepare for the draft?

I trained in Naples, Florida to get ready for the combine and to be mentally and physically prepared. I went down there right after our bowl game and the senior bowl.

What are some strengths you have in playing corner as well as some things you will look to work on?

I think my best assets are my quickness and awareness. I work hard to understand route concepts and to what receivers are doing based on my experience at the position. There are plenty of things to work on like deep ball drills and learning to cover bigger receivers.

Does your experience as a receiver help you out?

Tremendously, also my coaches at Louisville Charlie Strong and Vance Bedford also really help, just reading route concepts.

From arriving on campus at Louisville, you guys struggled on the field as a group initially, but your class played a big role in going to a bowl game this past year. How did you adapt to the coaching changes, your most recent one being Charlie Strong, who had had a lot of success?

It was good to be a part of that class. We finished strong. I had three different head coaches, four different position coaches and three different defensive coordinators. Having the ability to adapt and change, I think I can bring to the table as a result. It was great getting to the bowl game my final year. I can't take the credit for that, nor can my class. It was a team effort.

What did Coach Strong tell you to expect at the next level?

He said to work hard and compete. His favorite word is compete and he stresses to work hard at everything you do.

For young secondary players and linebackers, special teams is a route to being active on game day, increasing playing time and making an immediate impact. Can you discuss your experience in this area and how you think you can contribute?

I played special teams all four years. I did kickoff and punt as a gunner and a little kick return. I think I can play all four phases of special teams with the Saints, because I have a lot of experience doing it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

news

Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

'I feel like in life sometimes, you have to adapt and I'm willing to adapt'

news

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Advertising