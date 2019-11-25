Pro Bowl voting update: Michael Thomas leads wide receiver group

The NFL updated a limited Pro Bowl voting leaderboard Monday, Nov. 25 and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas leads the wide receiver group. He is eighth overall in total votes.

Thomas is one of 10 Saints in the top five of their position with tackle Terron Armstead (No. 2), returner Deonte Harris (No. 2), punter Thomas Morstead (No. 2), defensive end Cameron Jordan (No. 3), kicker Wil Lutz (No. 3), strong safety Vonn Bell (No. 4), free safety Marcus Williams (No. 4), fullback Zach Line (No. 5) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (No. 5).

Thomas is on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is being touted by some national media members as a MVP candidate. He surpassed 100 receptions in 2019 on Sunday vs. Carolina.