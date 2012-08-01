Post-Practice Player Quotes From Wednesday

New Orleans Saints S Malcolm Jenkins

Media Availability

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Do you think Spagnuolo's defensive system helps the defensive backs?

"I think it gives us a lot more opportunities to have eyes on the quarterback and play a little bit of zone. It takes some stress off of some of the corners and some of the cover guys. It gives us a little more of an opportunity to make plays on the ball."

It looked like you guys confused Drew Brees a little out there today. Did you think that as well?

"It's definitely a very complicated defense. It does confuse quarterbacks. It gives them different looks out of multiple packages. It does give quarterbacks a little bit of a hard time to figure it out. The back end of that is that it's a little complicated for the defense as well, but I think the guys are doing a good job of grasping all the concepts. The coaches put a lot in just to see what we can handle, and I think we've done a good job of it."

Is it more of a read-zone defense with you playing deep secondary?

"No, it's not necessarily a true zone. It's more of a matchup zone. It starts out in a zone and ends up in a man thing. I think that benefits us because our team and our secondary are built for man coverage. We have corners that can play press and lock down. When they built this secondary, it was for Gregg Williams' defense, which was a lot of man-to-man coverage."

How are you all going to cover the fade in the red zone?

"All we're going to do is put a linebacker out on Jimmy Graham and just leave him there because he'll shut it down."

Can you talk about the advice you've given Johnny Patrick and how he's progressed?

"Well, the thing about Johnny (Patrick) is that he's a natural football player. He makes a lot of plays that are just pure ability. He's made a few plays this camp so far, and it's eye opening. The thing with him is just getting the game to slow down for him as far as the mental part. Getting his reads down, not looking at the big picture, but just looking at the things he needs to do to play a little bit faster. I think he's come along really well."

With the loss of Tracy Porter, do you have faith that Johnny Patrick can step into that role now?

"We'll be fine. Patrick Robinson, he made a huge jump from his rookie year to his second year. He played a lot better and he's getting better as well. Johnny Patrick will be that third corner that we have that can come in and make plays. I think we'll be fine."

You have three young safeties back there working in Jose Gumbs, Jerico Nelson and Johnny Thomas. Can you talk about the progress of those three guys?

"They're coming along. I think it's a lot for them too because mentally it's a lot for even a veteran. They're minds are spinning a little bit, but I think they're coming along pretty well. They're eager to get out there and play. I think the big thing for them is just going to be able to show what they can do on special teams and really impress the coaches."

With the game in Canton coming up this Sunday, can you talk about how it feels to know that you're about to start playing other teams already?

"It's coming up quick, but I think we still have a lot of ground to cover in these practices before we can really focus on game time. We still have to get through the basics. Today was our first red zone day, so we still have a little bit more to install before we can really lock in on the game."

Marquis Johnson always seems like he's around the football. What's been your impression of him so far?

"He's actually been in this defense before. He was with the Rams, so he's familiar with it and he's playing a lot faster than most of us because he's comfortable. He's been making plays. He's knocking balls down. He's gotten a few interceptions. He's been playing well and I'm excited to see what he can bring to the table."

With the new CBA, how do you like the new training camp format?

"It's definitely different. Without the second practice, it takes a little bit of wear-and-tear off your body. It's still long because they just replace it with walk-throughs and meetings. It's still a long day in a way on you mentally. From a body standpoint, I think it's good for the players and good for the team in general."

Do you have any personal goals heading into the season?

"No, just win the Super Bowl. Really just do everything I can to help this team get better with my play as well as improving the players around me and help us win games. That's really all I really want to do. That's all I get paid for and that's why everybody's here."

Without Coach Payton being out here, are you all used to it by now or is it still weird without him being around?

"I think guys are used to it. I think there's too much on the table right now to really dwell on what's behind us. I think Joe Vitt has done a great job of stepping into that role and leaders on the team, from players and coaches have done a good job of stepping up and taking that burden on as a team."

What kind of advice do you give the young guys who are battling for a backup safety spot?

"The biggest thing for any backup player on the team is what you do on special teams. That really needs to be their main focus because that's how they're going to make the team. Other than that, it's really just paying attention to the other guys in front of you. Even when you're not in, those mental reps are very important because a lot of the times, they'll get the same plays that we went through. It's really inexcusable to make the same mistake that a guy in front of you made. Just getting those mental reps and showing out on special teams is most of the advice I give to the younger players."

How tough is it to stop Jimmy Graham?

"With Jimmy, he's tall, fast and can catch the ball. There are a lot of times where you'll be in perfect position and you just can't stop him. Plus the fact that he has Drew Brees as a quarterback who can put it right where the defensive back can't get it. Sometimes you just have to live with some of those. He's a special player. He's really shown everybody what he's got last year and he's doing better this year. I think his route-running has been crisper. He's understanding defenses and his offense. I think the sky is the limit for Jimmy."

What about letting the success get to his head?

"He's a little bit more humble this year I think. Last year, he exploded on the scene and he did a lot of good things. This year, I think he knows what he's capable of and he's hungry to continue to get better. I'm really excited to see what he does this year."

Do you think he's more humble now because he expects to succeed?