Pierre Thomas, Marques Colston named Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week

As the Saints battled teams from New York on the field at both of their home games scheduled in October, two Saints players were recognized for their work off the field, having been selected as the Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Game.

Running Back Pierre Thomas, #23, received the honor at the Saints vs. Jets game on October 4th. Thomas is known for being active in our community as he has made visits to area schools & hospitals, and has helped to restore hurricane-damaged homes & neighborhood playgrounds. He is also the featured Saints player in the United Way of America's LIVE UNITED campaign, which was designed to inspire the public to join a movement in advancing the common good by focusing on education, income and health.

At this past Sunday's victory over the Giants, Wide Receiver Marques Colston, #12, was selected for the honor. Colston has helped to restore hurricane-damaged homes as well, and makes visits to the pediatric & chemotherapy wards in local hospitals. Additionally, during visits to area schools, he encourages students to lead healthy lives by consuming more nutrient-rich foods and engaging in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Congratulations to Pierre Thomas & Marques Colston… Morton's The Steakhouse Community Players of the Week.