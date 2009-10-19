Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pierre Thomas, Marques Colston named Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week

Oct 19, 2009 at 08:00 AM
pierre-thomas-marques-colston-named-morton-s-the-steakhouse-community-77d36.jpg

As the Saints battled teams from New York on the field at both of their home games scheduled in October, two Saints players were recognized for their work off the field, having been selected as the Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Game.

Running Back Pierre Thomas, #23, received the honor at the Saints vs. Jets game on October 4th. Thomas is known for being active in our community as he has made visits to area schools & hospitals, and has helped to restore hurricane-damaged homes & neighborhood playgrounds. He is also the featured Saints player in the United Way of America's LIVE UNITED campaign, which was designed to inspire the public to join a movement in advancing the common good by focusing on education, income and health.

At this past Sunday's victory over the Giants, Wide Receiver Marques Colston, #12, was selected for the honor. Colston has helped to restore hurricane-damaged homes as well, and makes visits to the pediatric & chemotherapy wards in local hospitals. Additionally, during visits to area schools, he encourages students to lead healthy lives by consuming more nutrient-rich foods and engaging in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Congratulations to Pierre Thomas & Marques Colston… Morton's The Steakhouse Community Players of the Week.

This program is sponsored by Morton's The Steakhouse…The Preferred Steakhouse of the New Orleans Saints.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Tennessee Titans game | 2021 NFL Week 10

Franchise record-setting game for RB Mark Ingram
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had two sacks
news

New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

Two missed PATs, lost fumble on kickoff factor in 23-21 defeat
news

Tennessee Titans hold on for 23-21 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Turnover, questionable call, missed kicks too much for Saints to overcome
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Ingram moves past Saints legend Deuce McAllister in team's record books
news

Live Updates from Saints at Titans Week 10 | 2021 NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 10 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

This interconference conference is a new feature of the NFL's 17-game schedule, creating a game between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game

Terron Armstead played in his 100th game
news

New Orleans Saints unable to do enough to overcome error-filled start against Atlanta

Seven dropped passes, seven penalties for Saints on Sunday
Advertising