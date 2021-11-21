Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Philadelphia Eagles seize 27-7 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

Fumble recovery helps Saints get on the scoreboard

Nov 21, 2021 at 01:41 PM
The Philadelphia Eagles took a 27-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field thanks to Darius Slay's 51-yard pick-six with 24 seconds left in the half.

Slay jumped the route intended for Deonte Harris and intercepted Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian and raced untouched into the end zone.

Earlier, the Eagles scored on a pair of runs by quarterback Jalen Hurts, a one-yard dive and a 3-yard run to the right corner in the first quarter. Kicker Jake Elliott added 50- and 37-yard field goals in the second quarter. The first Eagles touchdown was set up by another Siemian interception, his first as a Saint.

Defensive tackle Christian Ringo set up the Saints' touchdown when he forced and recovered a fumble by Eagles running back Miles Sanders at the 6-yard line. After a holding penalty made it third and long, Siemian hit tight end Adam Trautman with an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Running back Mark Ingram provided most of the offense for the Saints (5-4) as he carried seven times for 38 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards.

The New Orleans offense has been hit hard by injuries, losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston and star receiver Michael Thomas to season-ending injuries. On Friday, the Saints ruled out star running back Alvin Kamara and starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Starting left guard Andrus Peat is on injured reserve. Siemian was six of 18 for 60 yards with one touchdown and the two interceptions.

Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground, running the ball for 152 yards on 27 attempts. The Eagles possessed the ball for 19 minutes and 27 seconds.

Philadelphia (4-6) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Eagles Week 11 2021

New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.

