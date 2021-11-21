Philadelphia Eagles seize 27-7 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 27-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field thanks to Darius Slay's 51-yard pick-six with 24 seconds left in the half.

Slay jumped the route intended for Deonte Harris and intercepted Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian and raced untouched into the end zone.

Earlier, the Eagles scored on a pair of runs by quarterback Jalen Hurts, a one-yard dive and a 3-yard run to the right corner in the first quarter. Kicker Jake Elliott added 50- and 37-yard field goals in the second quarter. The first Eagles touchdown was set up by another Siemian interception, his first as a Saint.