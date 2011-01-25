Payton to Take Part in ESPN's Super Bowl Coverage

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will participate in ESPN's coverage during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas.
Below is a list of the shows Coach Payton will take part in:
Thursday, Feb. 3Super Bowl SportsCenter Special 2 p.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 4 SportsCenter Special "The Champions"2 p.m. CTPayton will take part in a round-table discussion among ESPN's analysts who have won Super Bowls.
Sunday, Feb. 6Sunday NFL Countdown1:30 p.m. CTPayton will be part of ESPN's four-hour pre-game show and will work with the "Monday Night Football" team of Mike Tirico, Ron Jaworski and Jon Gruden from Cowboys Stadium.