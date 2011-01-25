Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Payton to Take Part in ESPN's Super Bowl Coverage

Coach's work with ESPN starts Feb. 3

Jan 25, 2011 at 07:09 AM

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will participate in ESPN's coverage during the week leading up to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas.

Below is a list of the shows Coach Payton will take part in:

Thursday, Feb. 3Super Bowl SportsCenter Special 2 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 4 SportsCenter Special "The Champions"2 p.m. CTPayton will take part in a round-table discussion among ESPN's analysts who have won Super Bowls.

Sunday, Feb. 6Sunday NFL Countdown1:30 p.m. CTPayton will be part of ESPN's four-hour pre-game show and will work with the "Monday Night Football" team of Mike Tirico, Ron Jaworski and Jon Gruden from Cowboys Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

