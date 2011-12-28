Payton's Charity Delivers During Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is sponsoring the delivery of food and essentials to the Second Harvest Food Bank warehouse in New Orleans.

Wednesday's delivery is one of roughly 18 Payton's Play It Forward Foundation will be making this year to help families in need in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The delivery is part of an initiative by Feed the Children's Americans Feeding Americans Caravan, which has helped more than 320,000 families across the country since the effort began in 2009.