Payton's Charity Delivers During Holidays

Dec 28, 2011 at 03:04 AM
payton_article_panthers.jpg

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is sponsoring the delivery of food and essentials to the Second Harvest Food Bank warehouse in New Orleans.

Wednesday's delivery is one of roughly 18 Payton's Play It Forward Foundation will be making this year to help families in need in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The delivery is part of an initiative by Feed the Children's Americans Feeding Americans Caravan, which has helped more than 320,000 families across the country since the effort began in 2009.

Feed the Children statistics show more than one in three children living in New Orleans, or roughly 42 percent, is considered impoverished. Statewide, the number of impoverished children is 299,779 — enough to fill the Superdome nearly four times.

