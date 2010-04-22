Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Patrick Robinson By The Numbers

Fun facts about New Orleans' first round pick

Apr 22, 2010 at 05:23 PM

Patrick Robinson by the numbers

2 – The number of All-ACC selections by Robinson from the cornerback position. After being an honorable mention choice in 2007 as a sophomore, he was a second-team selection in 2009.

9 – The number of players selected from Florida State by the Saints in the NFL Draft, following the selection of Robinson. The last Seminole to be selected by the Saints was QB Adrian McPherson, a fifth round pick in 2005. Robinson is the first Florida State player to have been chosen by the Saints. Nine is also the total number of first round picks currently on the Saints roster.

3 – The number of cornerbacks chosen in the first round by the Saints all-time. Following the selection of Malcolm Jenkins with the 14th choice in 2009, this marks the second consecutive year a corner was chosen by the Saints.

52 – Following the selection of Robinson, the number of times a cornerback has been selected by the Saints in the draft. Also the career-high number of tackles that Robinson recorded as a senior in 2009.

6 – The number of interceptions Robinson recorded as a sophomore in 2007.

5 – Consecutive games where Robinson recorded a pick in 2007, tying the school record for consecutive games with at least one interception. Robinson was also the fifth cornerback chosen in the first round with corners and defensive ends going the most on the first day of the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in 2022 NFL draft

Saints finished 2021 season 9-8, fifth consecutive winning season
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking a look at the players the Buccaneers selected
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

Taking a look at the players the Panthers selected
news

New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings

Host city Cleveland was No. 1, Birmingham No. 2
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

Taking a look at the players the Falcons selected
news

Saints Draft 2021: 10 memorable quotes from NFL draft

Check out the Top 10 quotes from our Saints draft picks + Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps the Saints' 2021 NFL Draft
news

Quotes: Kawaan Baker shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

wide receiver shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
news

Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected  Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, Landon Young, and Kawaan Baker during the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

Get to know South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected with the 255th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints select Kawaan Baker with the 255th pick

 Wide receiver joins New Orleans from South Alabama
Advertising