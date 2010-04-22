Patrick Robinson by the numbers

2 – The number of All-ACC selections by Robinson from the cornerback position. After being an honorable mention choice in 2007 as a sophomore, he was a second-team selection in 2009.

9 – The number of players selected from Florida State by the Saints in the NFL Draft, following the selection of Robinson. The last Seminole to be selected by the Saints was QB Adrian McPherson, a fifth round pick in 2005. Robinson is the first Florida State player to have been chosen by the Saints. Nine is also the total number of first round picks currently on the Saints roster.

3 – The number of cornerbacks chosen in the first round by the Saints all-time. Following the selection of Malcolm Jenkins with the 14th choice in 2009, this marks the second consecutive year a corner was chosen by the Saints.

52 – Following the selection of Robinson, the number of times a cornerback has been selected by the Saints in the draft. Also the career-high number of tackles that Robinson recorded as a senior in 2009.

6 – The number of interceptions Robinson recorded as a sophomore in 2007.