Patrick Embraces Role with Saints

Louisville DB taken with the No. 88 pick by New Orleans

Apr 29, 2011 at 03:44 PM

New Orleans Saints CB Johnny PatrickConference Call With New Orleans MediaFriday, April 29, 2011

(On his special teams experience)
"I have a lot of special teams experience. I have been playing special teams ever since I have been at Louisville, since my freshman year. I was on special teams even as a starter. I play a lot of special teams."
(On his playing attitude)

"You've got to be arrogant. You have got to be confident. You have to be a shutdown corner at corner. Everything that happened in the past, if you don't like a play, you go to the next. I feel good about that."

(On being surprised about being drafted by the Saints)
"I wasn't that surprised. I had a good relationship with one of the scouts that is with the Saints. I am just excited to be a Saint. A playoff team, a great organization. I am so glad they gave me a chance. I am just ready to get there and play some football."

(On Gregg Williams)
"(I don't know) too much about him. I know that the Saints are a great organization. The only thing I can think about right now is that I am excited to be a Saint."

(On his past arrest and clearing up character questions)
"I had an arrest last year. It was something that I put myself in a situation and I had to get myself out of it. I tried to do the best thing by calling the police to get myself out of that situation. It didn't go my way and it was just a lesson learned. It was something that I will never fall back on again in my life. It was a situation I didn't see myself getting in to. I guarantee it won't happen again."

(On being the MVP of the Bowl game Louisville played in)
"It was a big honor. For my team after three years without even going to a bowl game. (I was) just trying to take that leadership role with the team to get the young guys to get a tradition to start now. To be the MVP of the Beef O'Brady's Bowl was a big honor for me. I felt great about it and I gave my respect to the guys that give out that (award)."

(On interviewing with the Saints before the draft)
"I interviewed with the Saints at the combine. It was a good meeting. I felt good about it. I had a good relationship with the scout. I cant honestly remember his name because I met so many different teams at the scouting combine, a lot of things were going on. I had a good interview with the scout for the Saints. I felt good about that meeting."

(On questions that the scout asked)
"A lot of questions about my character issues. I wanted to address that because I am not that kind of person in character. I am glad that the Saints gave me the opportunity to prove that. I am glad that they picked me today. I am very excited."

(On other teams that he interviewed with)
"I interviewed with a lot of teams. The Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns, the (New England) Patriots, and Oakland (Raiders) showed a lot of interest. Atlanta (Falcons). There were a few teams. I was shocked to see that they passed on me. I knew the Saints were up there and I knew the Saints had a lot of interest in me. I am excited to be a New Orleans Saint. I can't wait to get there."

(On his role with the team)
"They haven't talked about it. (There might) be a situation in which I might be a nickel back or a special teams player. I'm going to do anything I can. If they need me to play offensive tackle, I will play offensive tackle. I don't care."

