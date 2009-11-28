Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Pat Swilling to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame

Nov 28, 2009 at 03:07 AM
Saints Hall of Famer Pat Swilling will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Monday, November 30 from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. prior to the Monday night football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.

Swilling, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 1986-1992, was the NFL Defensive Player of the year in 1991, when he recorded 17 sacks in helping the Saints to their first-ever division title.

Swilling earned four Pro Bowl berths with the Saints and another with Detroit. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Saints Hall of Fame is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Superdome and is open three hours prior to game time on Saints game day, free of charge to Saints' season ticket holders. The museum is open by appointment for admission during the week. For more information, call (504) 273-5246.

