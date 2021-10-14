Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Parys Haralson left indelible impression on his New Orleans Saints teammates

Former Saints defensive end died Sept. 13 at age 37

Oct 14, 2021 at 09:30 AM

Remembering former New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Harralson

A collection of photos of former Saints and 49ers linebacker Parys Harralson who died Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 37.

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013. The Panthers won 17-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013. The Panthers won 17-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 23- Atlanta Falcons 17(W) in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on September 8, 2013.
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 23- Atlanta Falcons 17(W) in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on September 8, 2013.

2015 New Orleans Saints 3P Texans 27 - Saints 13 (L)
2015 New Orleans Saints

Texans 27 - Saints 13 (L)

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 23- San Fran 49ers 20 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on November 17th.
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 23- San Fran 49ers 20 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on November 17th.

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 35 - Buffalo Bills 17 October 27th.
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 35 - Buffalo Bills 17

October 27th.

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 31 - Arizona Cards 7 September 22, 2013
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 31 - Arizona Cards 7

September 22, 2013

2014 New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers 41- New Orleans Saints 10
2014 New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers 41- New Orleans Saints 10

2014 New Orleans Saints New Orleans 23 Tampa 20 W
2014 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans 23 Tampa 20 W

2014 Regular Season Cleveland Browns 26 - New Orleans Saints 24 Copyright Michael C. Hebert
2014 Regular Season

Cleveland Browns 26 - New Orleans Saints 24

Copyright Michael C. Hebert

2014 New Orleans Saints San Fran 27- New Orleans 24 (L) OT
2014 New Orleans Saints

San Fran 27- New Orleans 24 (L) OT

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 38 - Miami Dolphins 17 September 30, 2013
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 38 - Miami Dolphins 17

September 30, 2013

2014 New Orleans Saints Saints 31- Bears 15
2014 New Orleans Saints

Saints 31- Bears 15

2014 New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints 35 Pittsburg Steelers 32
2014 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 35 Pittsburg Steelers 32

2014 New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons 30 New Orleans Saints 14
2014 New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons 30 New Orleans Saints 14

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 23- San Fran 49ers 20 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on November 17th.
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 23- San Fran 49ers 20 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome on November 17th.

2015 New Orleans Saints New England Patriots 26 - New Orleans Saints 24 (L)
2015 New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots 26 - New Orleans Saints 24 (L)

2013 New Orleans Saints Season New Orleans Saints 17- Atlanta Falcons 13 in Georgia Dome.
2013 New Orleans Saints Season

New Orleans Saints 17- Atlanta Falcons 13 in Georgia Dome.

2014 New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints 31- Titans 24. Saints are now 2-0 in the 2014 Pre-Season.
2014 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 31- Titans 24. Saints are now 2-0 in the 2014 Pre-Season.

2014 New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints 23 - Indy Colts 17 Saints are now 3-0 in the 2014 Pre-Season.
2014 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 23 - Indy Colts 17 Saints are now 3-0 in the 2014 Pre-Season.

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) take a knee on the sideline during there NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Friday, Aug. 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) take a knee on the sideline during there NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Friday, Aug. 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL Monday Night football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, December 2, 2013 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game 34-7. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL Monday Night football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, December 2, 2013 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game 34-7. (AP Photo/Paul Jasienski)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (74) blocks New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during a Week 15 NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, December 15, 2014. The Saints defeated the Bears 31-15. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (74) blocks New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during a Week 15 NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois on Monday, December 15, 2014. The Saints defeated the Bears 31-15. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald (91), outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98), offensive guard Chilo Rachal (62), free safety Dashon Goldson (38), and fullback Moran Norris (44) before playing against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL divisional playoff football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. The 49ers defeated the Saints 36-32. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald (91), outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98), offensive guard Chilo Rachal (62), free safety Dashon Goldson (38), and fullback Moran Norris (44) before playing against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL divisional playoff football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. The 49ers defeated the Saints 36-32. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Victor Butler (90) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) walk off the field during minicamp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Victor Butler (90) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) walk off the field during minicamp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 15, 2013 in Tampa,Florida at Raymond James Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
New Orleans Saints Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 15, 2013 in Tampa,Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

(AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Dec. 2, 2013 in Seattle. The Seahawks won the game. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) fights New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) in a blocking drill to protect to quarterback during the team's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) fights New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) in a blocking drill to protect to quarterback during the team's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) and outside linebacker David Hawthorne (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) scores a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) and outside linebacker David Hawthorne (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

2014 New Orleans Saints New Orleans 28 - Carolina 10
2014 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans 28 - Carolina 10

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) and linebacker Parys Haralson (98) celebrate after they helped count push-ups by Stanford University Center medical staffers during the annual Stanford Push Up Challenge on the Stanford, Calif., campus, Friday, June 8, 2012. The event helps brings awareness for heart disease research on campus. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) and linebacker Parys Haralson (98) celebrate after they helped count push-ups by Stanford University Center medical staffers during the annual Stanford Push Up Challenge on the Stanford, Calif., campus, Friday, June 8, 2012. The event helps brings awareness for heart disease research on campus. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson (98) blocks a punt by Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) during a preseason NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson (98) blocks a punt by Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) during a preseason NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 13, 2013 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 30-27. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) is seen in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 13, 2013 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. New England won 30-27. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) tries to avoid a sack by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98)in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) tries to avoid a sack by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98)in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) points during the NFL week 15 football game against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 27-16. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) points during the NFL week 15 football game against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 27-16. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Parys Haralson (98), Thursday, August 13, 2015 Baltimore, MD. The Ravens defeated the Saints 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Tielemans)
New Orleans Saints defensive end Parys Haralson (98), Thursday, August 13, 2015 Baltimore, MD. The Ravens defeated the Saints 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Tielemans)

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013, file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson, top, tackles New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Haralson was happy to be moving closer to family, but didn't otherwise know what to expect when he was traded from the 49ers to the Saints. Turns out his new club is in the thick of the playoff race as his old team comes to town. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013, file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson, top, tackles New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Haralson was happy to be moving closer to family, but didn't otherwise know what to expect when he was traded from the 49ers to the Saints. Turns out his new club is in the thick of the playoff race as his old team comes to town. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tom Johnson (96) and linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 10, 2013, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Cowboys, 49-17. (AP Photo/James D. Smith)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tom Johnson (96) and linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 10, 2013, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Cowboys, 49-17. (AP Photo/James D. Smith)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) enters the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) enters the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) chases the action during the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014 in Charlotte, N.C. The Saints won the game 28-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) chases the action during the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014 in Charlotte, N.C. The Saints won the game 28-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

A New Orleans Saints coach talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Tavaris Barnes (90) and New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98)during a joint practice between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints at the Saint's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A New Orleans Saints coach talks with New Orleans Saints defensive end Tavaris Barnes (90) and New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98)during a joint practice between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints at the Saint's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the NFL week 8 regular season football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in New Orleans. The Saints won the game 44-23. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the NFL week 8 regular season football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in New Orleans. The Saints won the game 44-23. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) runs during a week 3 NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 23, 2014. The Saints defeated the Colts 23-17. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson (98) runs during a week 3 NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 23, 2014. The Saints defeated the Colts 23-17. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell (35) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Rafael Bush (25) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell (35) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Rafael Bush (25) and outside linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during a preseason NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson (98) during a preseason NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By Rick Cleveland, special to NewOrleansSaints.com

Madison, Miss. – Parys Haralson played linebacker for the New Orleans Saints for only two seasons (2013-14), but the easy-going Mississippi native left an indelible, almost larger than life impression on his teammates, who mourn his death and cherish their memories of him.

"One of the best human beings I've ever been around," said three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead﻿, who joined the Saints in 2013 as a rookie at the same time Haralson was obtained in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. "Parys came to us in my first training camp, and he's one of the ones who put a stamp on me and told me I belonged in this league, and that was after only one week of me practicing against him."

Six-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan called Haralson "the ultimate pro on and off the field" and "a great role model," who provided a great deal of "positive energy."

Haralson died at age 37 on Sept. 13, at his home in San Jose, Calif. No official cause of death has been announced. His friends say he died of a heart attack in his sleep. Since then, Haralson has been universally praised by former coaches and teammates from all levels of football – from middle school to the NFL.

"Parys made us a tougher, more physical defense and his leadership was off the charts," said Rob Ryan, the Saints defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015. "If you remember the Saints had been the worst defense in the league in 2012 and then we finished fourth in 2013. The turnaround began when we got Parys. He made us all better, the players and the coaches. Everybody gravitated toward Parys. He got a sack his first week with us and he became the guy who set the edge in the running game defense. He was a real force. Getting him was pivotal to that defense."

Haralson and Saints safety Roman Harper were called "the Skoal brothers" and became close friends and leaders on that defense.

"We shared a habit of Copenhagen wintergreen (smokeless tobacco)," Harper said. "We always broke it out in the defensive meetings and Rob Ryan started calling us the Skoal brothers. We even had a defensive package we used called the Skoal brothers package that was pretty effective."

"Should have used that package more," Ryan said, chuckling. "Seriously, both those guys were great players and leaders in that locker room."

Jordan says he still uses lessons he learned as a young teammate of Haralson's. "Parys led by example," Jordan said. "He showed us how to take care of your business day to day and in your preparation each week, how to set up a great routine and how to take care of your body through the rigors of a long NFL season."

Haralson's impact in football began long, long before he joined the Saints. From the small town of Flora in mid-Mississippi, Haralson first drew the attention of Mississippi high school coaching legend Mike Justice when he was in the seventh grade. Justice coached at Madison Central, one of Mississippi's largest high schools. Flora Middle School was one of Madison Central's feeders. The coach at Flora called Justice to tell him he had a future star coming through the system.

"I went out to see this kid who was just in the seventh grade," Justice said. "The coach introduced me to him when Parys was standing in the doorway, blocking almost the entire doorway. I mean, he was huge and he was put together. I figured he probably was 15 years old and had failed a couple times, so I said, 'Son, how old are you?' Parys answered he was 12. That got my attention."

Three years later, as a 10th-grader, Haralson started and a starred at defensive end on a 15-0, state championship Madison Central team. Doug Buckles, a future Ole Miss star, was a senior offensive tackle and one of five future NFL players on that team. Says Buckles, "In locker rooms sophomores are supposed to be seen and not heard, but it wasn't that way with Parys. He was just 15, but when he spoke the whole team listened. He was that kind of guy."

That season, then-Florida State defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews traveled to Madison to recruit several of the older Madison Central players. Then, on his way to the practice field Haralson walked past Andrews and Justice, who were discussing the older players. Andrews interrupted, pointing at Haralson. "Who the hell is that?" Andrews said. "Look at that guy! How come you haven't mentioned him?"

"Parys is just a sophomore," Justice answered.

"Yeah, well you tell that sophomore he has an official offer to Florida State," Andrews told Justice, without ever seeing Haralson do so much as a jumping jack, much less make a tackle.

"That's how impressive a physical specimen Parys was. You could strike a match on him even then," Justice said.

Haralson became a high school All American for Justice and then signed with Tennessee, disappointing college coaches all across the nation. That was despite the fact that Haralson was what football coaches sometimes call a "tweener." He was just a tad over six-feet tall and weighed 245 pounds — small for a defensive end and large for an outside linebacker. When Ole Miss coaches asked Buckles what position he thought Haralson would play in college, Buckles said he answered: "Just pick one. Wherever you want him to play, put him there. He'll make plays."

Tennessee put him at defensive end and he made the All-SEC freshman team as a top reserve and then started three years for the Vols, serving as captain as a senior. Often as not, he spent most games in the other team's backfield. Said Phillip Fulmer, Haralson's coach at Tennessee, speaking at Haralson's memorial service in Madison: "Parys was a great, great football player but he was so much more. He did the right thing all the time. I never had one more dynamic than Parys Haralson."

Haralson, a fifth round draft choice of the 49ers in 2006, made an immediate impact and by his third season (2008) he led the Niners and the NFC West in sacks.

Former Saints standout Fred McAfee, who lives in Madison in the off-season, followed Haralson's high school career and then played against him as a Saint when Haralson joined the 49ers in 2006.

"I knew him when he was a kid," McAfee, now Saints vice president of player relations, said of Haralson. "My kids went to that school and even then Parys was a positive influence on anybody he was around. He was just a good dude who never had a bad day, and was always smiling. I couldn't believe it when here I was playing against him all those years later. I can tell you he became a pro's pro. You won't find anybody who knew him that doesn't admire him."

Justice, the high school coach speaking at the memorial service , said Haralson was "always the toughest cat in the world, yet leaves behind him a legacy of goodness and kindness. You don't see that combination often."

"Here's the deal on Parys: Let's just take football out of it," Justice said. "Never mind what a great football player Parys was, what a wonderful teammate he was, how physically gifted he was, and all that. Let's just talk about the person he was, the smile he always had. Let's talk about him as a human being. He was always so positive, so smart, so sincere, so polite — Beta Club guy, honor student. Teachers loved him. Coaches loved him. Teammates loved him. With Parys, you knew he was always gonna be in the right place. He was always gonna do the right thing."

Roman Harper, the other half of the Skoal brothers, would certainly agree.

"Genuine, that's the word for Parys," Harper said. "He was never an act. He was genuine. He was the real deal. Gone so young. I still can't believe it."

