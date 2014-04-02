Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Parys Haralson is featured guest on Black and Blue Report for April 2, 2014

Linebacker agreed to terms on new contract with Saints on Tuesday

Apr 02, 2014 at 05:47 AM

Outside linebacker Parys Haralson on Tuesday agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract. Host Sean Kelley interviewed Haralson and we also have segments with Pelicans analyst David Wesley, guard Tyreke Evans and our draft series continues with a look at the St. Louis Rams. Click here to listen to the show.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

