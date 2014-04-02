Parys Haralson is featured guest on Black and Blue Report for April 2, 2014

Outside linebacker Parys Haralson on Tuesday agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract. Host Sean Kelley interviewed Haralson and we also have segments with Pelicans analyst David Wesley, guard Tyreke Evans and our draft series continues with a look at the St. Louis Rams. Click here to listen to the show.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running
'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign
'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best'
Lattimore has been Pro Bowl player in three of his four NFL seasons
Adam Trautman poised for lead role among New Orleans Saints tight ends
'I can do whatever they need me to do'
C.J. Gardner-Johnson found comfort zone last season with New Orleans Saints
'When they said relax, slow down, just understand what you're doing, that's when I found my groove'
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs in an exclusive lane
'I'm not comparing myself to nobody'
New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too
Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official
New Orleans Saints quarterback's retirement appeared on NFL transactions wire Friday, June 11
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis keeps the main thing, the main thing
'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense
'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
Receiver Tre'Quan Smith hopes to maximize availability for New Orleans Saints
'That's one of my biggest focuses'