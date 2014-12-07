Panthers-Saints notebook

**
Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)
**
- Sunday's loss dropped the New Orleans Saints to 5-8, one-half game behind Atlanta (5-7) in the NFC South. The Falcons play Monday night at Green Bay.
- Quarterback Drew Brees completed 29 of 49 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
- Brees now has 55,064 career passing yards. He is only the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 55,000 passing yards, joining Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino in that elite group.
- Brees needs 17 yards passing next week at Chicago to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with 4,000 yards passing to an NFL-record nine.
- The Saints have scored a touchdown in 142 consecutive regular-season games, the third-longest streak in NFL history. The Saints' streak began with the last game of the 2005 season. The Cleveland Browns (166, 1957-69) and San Diego Chargers (151, 2002-10) are the only teams with longer streaks.
- With five receptions for 72 yards Sunday, receiver Marques Colston has 9,043 career receiving yards and is the 57th player in NFL history to surpass the 9,000-yard plateau.
- Colston started his 100th career game and appeared in his 130th career game. He moved into a tie for 23rd on the all-time games played list for the club with linebacker Joe Federspiel.
- WR/PR Jalen Saunders' 30-yard punt return in the first quarter was the longest of the season by a Saint, but he quickly topped it with a 32-yard return in the second quarter. Saunders' returns were the longest by a Saints player since a 37-yard return by Darren Sproles against Tampa Bay on Dec. 16, 2012.
- Tight end Benjamin Watson had a touchdown reception for the second consecutive week after not scoring a TD in the team's first 11 games this season.
- Wide receiver Nick Toon had four receptions for 45 yards, both career highs.
- Guard Jahri Evans played in his 139th career game, tied with Will Smith for 15th on the club's all-time games played list.
- Tackle Zach Strief played in his 122nd career contest, moving him into a tie for 28th on the all-time games played list with former RB and current Director of Player Development Fred McAfee.
- Linebacker Curtis Lofton played in his 109th consecutive game, tied for the longest active streak by an NFL linebacker with Julius Peppers (who plays Monday night for Green Bay).
- In addition to a forced fumble, Lofton had a team-leading 17 tackles, one off his season high of 18, to improve his season total to 160. He went over the 150-tackle mark for the fourth time in his career.
- Safety Pierre Warren, playing in his third NFL game, had a career-high eight tackles.
Official team photos of Saintsations from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)