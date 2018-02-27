Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Order of New Orleans Saints 2018 draft picks announced

Saints have eight picks but just two in first three rounds

Feb 27, 2018 at 11:36 AM

The NFL on Tuesday released the round-by-round order of picks in the 2018 draft, which starts April 26 in Dallas.

The New Orleans Saints have the 27th pick in the first round and eight total picks. Here's where the rest of their draft picks fall:

third round: 91st overall pick.

fourth round: 127th overall pick.

fifth round: 147th overall pick.

fifth round: 164th overall pick.

sixth round: 189th overall pick.

sixth round: 201st overall pick

seventh round: 245th pick.

The Saints had a spectacular 2017 draft, selecting the Offensive (Alvin Kamara) and Defensive (Marshon Lattimore) Rookies of the Year, an offensive tackle who played every snap (Ryan Ramczyk), a safety who was a Day 1 starter (Marcus Williams) and a linebacker who started until he was injured against the Miami Dolphins (Alex Anzalone). Defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad also contributed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

