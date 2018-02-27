Order of New Orleans Saints 2018 draft picks announced

The NFL on Tuesday released the round-by-round order of picks in the 2018 draft, which starts April 26 in Dallas.

The New Orleans Saints have the 27th pick in the first round and eight total picks. Here's where the rest of their draft picks fall:

third round: 91st overall pick.

fourth round: 127th overall pick.

fifth round: 147th overall pick.

fifth round: 164th overall pick.

sixth round: 189th overall pick.

sixth round: 201st overall pick

seventh round: 245th pick.