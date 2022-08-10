Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Wednesday, Aug. 10

1. Cant Guard Mike:

You've heard the expression, countless times during the seven years wide receiver Michael Thomas has been in New Orleans. As the days and practices of Saints training camp start to flow into the next, the well-earned nickname for No. 13, comes to light time and time again. On Wednesday, Thomas had his best practice of camp, making catch after catch, contested or not, good throws or not. Three touchdowns during 7-on-7 drills (all from quarterback Andy Dalton, more on him later), short yardage possession receptions, deep sideline routes keeping two feet in (according to the officials), the entire arsenal was on display. The best part about Wednesday's practice was that before the lightning horn sounded at 11 a.m., in essence ending the workout, the 2,000 fans in attendance at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center got a bird's-eye view of the Michael Thomas Show. The praise was high post practice for all who addressed the media, and it fully appears the ramp-up process is nearly complete as Thomas prepares to suit up for his first regular season game in two years on Sep. 11. We'll see how much he plays in the preseason, but anyone who has watched every rep Thomas has taken during camp, is pretty certain he is ready to go for real.