Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Tuesday, Aug. 2

The New Orleans Saints practiced indoors on day 6 during 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 2.
1. Testy Tuesday:
Practice No. 6 of Saints training camp presented by Rouses was unfortunately moved inside due to rain in New Orleans all morning. That did not, however, stop the competitiveness and more specifically, the chippiness between the offense and the defense. By my count, no less than three "skirmishes" took place after team drill reps. In Monday's outdoor practice, rookie left tackle Trevor Penning got into it against a couple of defensive ends, Payton Turner and Taco Charlton. On Tuesday, a couple of more players were involved with the feistiness of Penning. Veteran defensive back and special teams gunner J.T. Gray exchanged pushes with the rookie after one rep. A couple of plays later rookie undrafted free agent @pach was seen holding down Penning after a play, drawing yelps of joy from the defensive personnel. The extra curriculars weren't limited to Penning. Also during team drills, linebacker Isaiah Pryor and tight end J.P. Holtz, and safety P.J. Williams and tackle Jerald Hawkins (from LSU) also exchanged post rep shoves. All in the spirit of competition, and as long as there aren't any full blown brawls, Coach Dennis Allen won't be complaining about what we have seen the last two days in camp. After all, it's football.
2. You can't do that:
Not picking on Penning, but this is an observation column, and I write what I witness. As team drills were ending with Andy Dalton at quarterback, Penning moved early on a rep for a false start, drawing even more yells of delight from the defense (see Observation No. 1). Penning was immediately pulled from the rep, and replaced by Hawkins. As the rep took place, Penning did pushups as punishment. Here's the good news. Those type of infractions have really been few and far between. In the six practices thus far, that is just the third pre-snap penalty that has taken place. Early in Day 3 walkthrough, receiver Michael Thomas jumped early, and Thomas clapped his hands hard to acknowledge this miscue. Also tight end Lucas Krull jumped early in a team drill, earning the same punishment as Penning, removed from the rep and the pushups. Pre-snap penalties will drive coaches crazy, and again the good news is those have been at an absolute minimum.
3. Co-Plays of The Day:
It took a while, but we finally got a couple, and they took place on back-to-back plays. During the final team drill on the second rep, quarterback Jameis Winston hit speedy receiver Deonte Harty on a perfectly thrown deep post for a 50-yard TD pass. Harty mentioned post practice to the media that Winston told him in the huddle the play was going to be there, and Harty said he was reading where the safety was to make his break, and the trust with Winston continues to be a daily progression to the positive. On the next play, Winston rolled (sprinted) out to his right, and with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon bearing down, threw a strike to rookie receiver Chris Olave 25 yards down the right sideline. The Ohio State product made the catch, and then left linebacker Kaden Elliss flat-footed, making a juke move and leaving Elliss behind for 10 extra yards. What was very encouraging to see was the mobility of Winston on the sprint to the right, showing no ill effects of the surgically repaired left knee.
