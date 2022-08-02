Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Tuesday, Aug. 2

1. Testy Tuesday:

Practice No. 6 of Saints training camp presented by Rouses was unfortunately moved inside due to rain in New Orleans all morning. That did not, however, stop the competitiveness and more specifically, the chippiness between the offense and the defense. By my count, no less than three "skirmishes" took place after team drill reps. In Monday's outdoor practice, rookie left tackle Trevor Penning got into it against a couple of defensive ends, Payton Turner and Taco Charlton. On Tuesday, a couple of more players were involved with the feistiness of Penning. Veteran defensive back and special teams gunner J.T. Gray exchanged pushes with the rookie after one rep. A couple of plays later rookie undrafted free agent @pach was seen holding down Penning after a play, drawing yelps of joy from the defensive personnel. The extra curriculars weren't limited to Penning. Also during team drills, linebacker Isaiah Pryor and tight end J.P. Holtz, and safety P.J. Williams and tackle Jerald Hawkins (from LSU) also exchanged post rep shoves. All in the spirit of competition, and as long as there aren't any full blown brawls, Coach Dennis Allen won't be complaining about what we have seen the last two days in camp. After all, it's football.