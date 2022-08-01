Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Monday, Aug. 1

2. Gillikin begin again:

Second-year punter Blake Gillikin had an outstanding year in his first season with the Saints. Eighty-three total punts for an outstanding 47.7 yards per punt and even more importantly 29 punts downed inside the 20. You could make an argument that Gillikin's punting in the Saints' 33-22 win in Washington in Week 5 was the catalyst in the victory with his booming punts, consistently flipping the field and pinning Washington inside their own 5-yard line multiple times. During a lengthy punt protection/coverage period in Monday's practice, Gillikin continued to work on this tactic with end over end punts being downed consistently inside the 10-yard line. By my count he hit five in a row started by special teams ace J.T. Gray racing down the field to cover the punt and catching the punt himself on the 5-yard line. The only touchbacks in the drill were due to the gunners racing down and not being able to catch it cleanly or knock it back into play before going into the end zone. Special Teams coordinator Darren Rizzi's voice, despite being raspy, was still heard clearly throughout the drill, especially when cornerback Bryce Thompson was not able to catch a punt cleanly, allowing a touchback. "You gotta catch that!!" was heard from Rizzi before the next rep. Bottom line is, Gillikin is a special teams weapon, and just a part of what promises to be a stalwart season in that department for the Saints.