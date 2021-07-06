Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Head coach Ryan Gregory of Oak Grove High School has been named as the New Orleans Saints nominee for the 2020-21 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Coach Gregory joined the Oak Grove football program in 2009 as the defensive line coach and quickly rose the ranks to the head coach position in 2014. During his head coaching tenure, the program holds an overall record of 71-21, five district titles, one state runner-up title, and two state championships.

"This award is a tribute to all of the players that have come through our program and chose to buy in and lay the foundation that we continue build on every single day. It's also something our whole staff can be proud of because I have the absolute, hands down best coaching staff anyone can ask for," said Coach Gregory.

The 2020 high school football season faced many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Coach Gregory sought an opportunity to grow as a coach and learned to adapt to situations that were out of his control. He also involved his Tigers football players in community projects to keep them away from misguided distractions.

Although the Oak Grove Tigers are the reigning 1A Louisiana State High School Football Champions, Coach Gregory's biggest reward is watching his athletes cross the graduation stage every May saying, "If they leave here learning one thing that makes them a better person, we feel like we have succeeded."