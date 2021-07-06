Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School’s football program will receive a $1,500 donation

Jul 06, 2021 at 03:33 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

Head coach Ryan Gregory of Oak Grove High School has been named as the New Orleans Saints nominee for the 2020-21 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Coach Gregory joined the Oak Grove football program in 2009 as the defensive line coach and quickly rose the ranks to the head coach position in 2014. During his head coaching tenure, the program holds an overall record of 71-21, five district titles, one state runner-up title, and two state championships.

"This award is a tribute to all of the players that have come through our program and chose to buy in and lay the foundation that we continue build on every single day. It's also something our whole staff can be proud of because I have the absolute, hands down best coaching staff anyone can ask for," said Coach Gregory.

The 2020 high school football season faced many challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Coach Gregory sought an opportunity to grow as a coach and learned to adapt to situations that were out of his control. He also involved his Tigers football players in community projects to keep them away from misguided distractions.

Although the Oak Grove Tigers are the reigning 1A Louisiana State High School Football Champions, Coach Gregory's biggest reward is watching his athletes cross the graduation stage every May saying, "If they leave here learning one thing that makes them a better person, we feel like we have succeeded."

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation in Coach Gregory's honor. The 2020-21 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year will be announced at a later date.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
Advertising