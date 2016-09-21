Nine Saints players visit community events on off day

Playworks Visit

New Orleans Saints linebacker James Laurinaitis teamed up with Playworks with the help of the Saints on Tuesday morning at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School. Laurinaitis played a game of flag football with sixth-graders at recess.

"When Playworks reached out and said that the Saints wanted to partner, we were extremely ecstatic," said Ronicka Briscoe, principal at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School. "The kids see the Saints as their role models, as their idols and the work that they do in the community. To actually have them come to the school is a huge reward for them and they are extremely excited."

Junior Training Camp

Saints players Senio Kelemete, Senio Kelemete, Landon Turner, Vonn Bell and John Fullington teamed up to put on a junior training camp for students at Alice Birney Elemenentary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Each player participated in separate stations of the training camp and spoke to the students about the importance of being active.

"It is important for students to know the importance of an education and being active," Lelito said. "I think interacting with students and setting a positive example for them is extremely important. I wanted the students to know that we all are on the Saints team because of our hard work in school and by being active from a young age."

Literacy Visit

Saints running back Travaris Cadet visited McDonogh #28 to speak with students about literacy Tuesday afternoon.

He spoke to students about the importance of an education and signed autographs.

"I think it is important for students to learn that literacy and education will help them to reach their goals," Cadet said. "Being able to go in the community to speak to kids about the importance of literacy and just interacting with them is a great feeling."