Nine Saints players visit community events on off day

Saints players hosted a variety of community events around New Orleans on Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
ACME Truck Lines Safe Driving Visit
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman visited Warren Easton High School on Tuesday to visit with high schoolers on the importance of safe driving. The Saints partnered with ACME Truck Line to make the visit happen. Saintsations and mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint were there to help encourage safe driving including not texing and driving and not speeding.
Playworks Visit
New Orleans Saints linebacker James Laurinaitis teamed up with Playworks with the help of the Saints on Tuesday morning at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School. Laurinaitis played a game of flag football with sixth-graders at recess.
"When Playworks reached out and said that the Saints wanted to partner, we were extremely ecstatic," said Ronicka Briscoe, principal at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School. "The kids see the Saints as their role models, as their idols and the work that they do in the community. To actually have them come to the school is a huge reward for them and they are extremely excited."
Junior Training Camp
Saints players Senio Kelemete, Senio Kelemete, Landon Turner, Vonn Bell and John Fullington teamed up to put on a junior training camp for students at Alice Birney Elemenentary School on Tuesday afternoon.
Each player participated in separate stations of the training camp and spoke to the students about the importance of being active.
"It is important for students to know the importance of an education and being active," Lelito said. "I think interacting with students and setting a positive example for them is extremely important. I wanted the students to know that we all are on the Saints team because of our hard work in school and by being active from a young age."
Literacy Visit
Saints running back Travaris Cadet visited McDonogh #28 to speak with students about literacy Tuesday afternoon.
He spoke to students about the importance of an education and signed autographs.
"I think it is important for students to learn that literacy and education will help them to reach their goals," Cadet said. "Being able to go in the community to speak to kids about the importance of literacy and just interacting with them is a great feeling."
Academy Visit
Saints tight end Chris Manhertz met with Saints fans at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Kenner to sign autographs, take pictures, and more. The Saints newcomer said he enjoyed the visit, in addition to other community events, because it gave him a chance to interact with fans who support the team so passionately.
Touchdown Club Dinner
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Tim Lelito joined the Touchdown Club of New Orleans for a dinner event at Dooky Chase. Lelito talked to fans in attendance about his upbringing and path to the National Football League, in addition to taking questions from the crowd. Questions ranged in topic from locker room comraderie, to on-field tactics, to how Lelito has enjoyed living in New Orleans, and everything in-between.
Lelito emphasized the importance of interacting with fans in the community, noting how hearing from fans offers him a different perspective on the team.