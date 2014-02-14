Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Nick Toon: 2013 season in review

Nick Toon played in eights games in 2013

Feb 14, 2014 at 02:00 AM

Nick Toon played in eight games and started three in 2013. Toon caught four balls for 68 yards (17.0).

Best Game: Hauled in a career-long 35-yard catch in the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 26-18 win against the Chicago Bears.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

