NFL Scouting Combine Media Information

Jan 04, 2008 at 03:00 AM 
    <span style="">                   
            <span style="">NFL SCOUTING COMBINE PLAYER AVAILABILITY </span>                   
            <span style="">BEGINS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21</span>

-- Apply for Media Credentials on NFLmedia.com through Feb. 5 --

WHAT: 2008 NFL Scouting Combine

WHO: Top Players Eligible for the 2008 NFL Draft Select NFL Head Coaches & General Managers

WHERE: Indiana Convention Center, Rooms 103-110

WHEN: Player groups will be available for interviews on the following days:

Thursday, Feb. 21: Offensive Linemen, Kickers, Punters, Long Snappers, Tight Ends

Friday, Feb. 22: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers

Saturday, Feb. 23: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Sunday, Feb. 24: Defensive Backs

Media covering the 2008 NFL Scouting Combine for any or all of its four days must apply for credentials at NFLmedia.com. In the left column of the site's homepage, click on "Event Credentials." On the next page, click on "2008 NFL Scouting Combine." The deadline to submit credential applications is TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5.

Media are to report to the Indiana Convention Center. Once inside, follow signs to the NFL Media Room (adjoining rooms 103-110). NFL Media Room hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, February 21-24. NFL personnel will be available on site to assist you.

A limited number of downtown Indianapolis hotel rooms within walking distance of the Indiana Convention Center will be made available to media through the NFL. The daily media rate is $269 for the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott and $174 for the Indianapolis Courtyard by Marriott Capitol. Indicate your request for a room and your check-in/check-out dates at either hotel on your online credential application. You may check in as early as Wednesday, Feb. 20 and check out as late as the morning of Monday, Feb. 25.

The NFL will extend the courtesy of wireless internet access for working media. If you wish to order your own phone line, contact Dennis O'Gara of Smart City Networks at 317-262-4600.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising