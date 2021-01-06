Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Playoffs 2020: Chicago Bears opponent headlines | Wednesday, Jan. 6

Get the latest collection of headlines about the Chicago Bears from Chicago media heading into the NFC Wild Card matchup with the New Orleans Saints

Jan 06, 2021 at 08:49 AM
New Orleans Saints

Get the latest collection of Chicago Bears headlines from Chicago media heading into the NFC Wild Card matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

From Chicago Tribune

From Chicago Sun-Times

Saints Photos of the Month: December 2020

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
1 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
2 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
3 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
4 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
5 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
6 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
7 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
8 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
9 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
10 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
11 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
12 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
13 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
14 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
15 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael DeMocker/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
16 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
17 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
18 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
19 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
20 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
21 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
22 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
23 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
24 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
25 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
26 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
27 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
28 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
29 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Christian Jenkins/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
30 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
31 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
32 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
33 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
34 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
35 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
36 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
37 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
38 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
39 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
40 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
41 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
42 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
43 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
44 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
45 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
46 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
47 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
48 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
49 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
50 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
51 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
52 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
53 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
54 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
55 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
56 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
57 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
58 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
59 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
60 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
61 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
62 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
63 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
64 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
65 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
66 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
67 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
68 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
69 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
70 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
71 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
72 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
73 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
74 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
75 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
76 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
77 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
78 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
79 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
80 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
81 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
82 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
83 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
84 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
85 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
86 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
87 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
88 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
89 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
90 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
91 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
92 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
93 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
94 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
95 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
96 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
97 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
98 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
99 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.
100 / 100

Check out the best action photos from the New Orleans Saints in December 2020 plus our bonus January regular season finale presented by Sony.

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints

news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 1/6/21 | NFC Wild Card 2020

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton addresses local media on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020
news

New Orleans Saints will take time determining readiness of receiver Michael Thomas

'I'm going to see what this week holds'
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity

