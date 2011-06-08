Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL-NFLPA Joint Statement

The sides released the below statement regarding their meetings this week

Jun 08, 2011 at 08:08 AM

"NFL owners and players have engaged in further confidential discussions before Chief Magistrate Judge Boylan this week. Those discussions will continue."

NFL attendees at this week's meetings: Commissioner Roger Goodell and labor committee members Jerry Richardson (Carolina), Clark Hunt (Kansas City), Robert Kraft (New England), John Mara (New York Giants) and Dean Spanos (San Diego).

Representing the players: DeMaurice Smith, Kevin Mawae, Jeff Saturday, Mike Vrabel, Tony Richardson and Domonique Foxworth.

