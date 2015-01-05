NFL Network's Steve Wyche featured guest on Black and Blue Report for Jan. 5, 2015

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints
'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'
New Orleans Saints keenly aware of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's improvement
'I think they've tailored the offense around some of the things that he can do really well'
Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab
'I want to get (Winston) healthy. We'll see where he's at'
Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina
'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'
Quarterback Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints offense warmed to task in second half against Minnesota
'I thought overall, he operated the offense efficiently'
New Orleans Saints defensive penalties prove pivotal on late, lead-taking touchdown drive by Minnesota
Saints led 22-19 when defense hit with two costly infractions
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave impressed in first NFL month
'When I get targeted, I want to bring in every pass that's thrown my way'
Andy Dalton likely to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints against Minnesota
'Andy has done this. He's performed at a high level in our league'
New Orleans Saints run defense searching for consistency
'You can't have that roller coaster. To be even-keel is exactly where we need to be'
Andy Dalton takes first-team reps at quarterback with New Orleans Saints offense for second straight day in London
'He knows what we're doing, what the plan is. A lot of confidence in Andy.'
Jameis Winston did not practice Wednesday, expects to return to field Thursday for New Orleans Saints
'Really, it's more just trying to rest and trying to make sure he's healthy'