NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15

Nov 05, 2020 at 10:00 AM
NFL FLAG has announced registration for the inaugural NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship is now open.

This FREE eSports event will allow gamers between the ages of 8-15 to compete for the chance to represent their favorite NFL team at the Youth Club Championship Super Bowl in February 2021. Players can play on either Xbox One or PS4. Registration ends on December 4 with AFC Teams beginning competition on December 5 and NFC Teams playing on December 12. The event championship will take place during Super Bowl week.

Click here to learn more about the NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship

