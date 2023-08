NFL Draft Starts Thursday Night with First Round

The 2011 NFL Draft will continue the three-day format introduced in 2010, with the first three rounds broadcast in primetime at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, April 28 and 6:00 pm ET on Friday, April 29, and concluding with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30 at 12:00 pm ET. The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN2. Fans also may watch the live NFL Network stream on NFL Mobile. For more information on the 2011 NFL Draft, including how to attend, visit www.nfl.com/draft.