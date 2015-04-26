NFL draft spotlight: wide receivers

Almost all of the top NFL draft prospects worked out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. From today until Tuesday, April 28 we will be posting combine workout videos from five top prospects at each position (listed alphabetically).
Today: Wide receivers
Monday: Tight ends
Amari Cooper, Alabama, 6-1, 211 pounds
Dorial Green-Beckham, Missouri, 6-5, 227 pounds
Devante Parker, Louisville, 6-3, 209 pounds
Devin Smith, Ohio State, 6-0, 196 pounds
Kevin White, West Virginia, 6-3, 215 pounds