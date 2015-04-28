NFL draft spotlight: offensive linemen

Almost all of the top NFL draft prospects worked out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. Take a look at the combine workout videos from five top offensive line prospects (listed alphabetically. Combine video for Brandon Scherff not available).
T.J. Clemmings, Pittsburgh, tackle, 6-5, 309 pounds
La'el Collins, LSU, tackle, 6-4, 305 pounds
** Cameron Erving, Florida State, center, 6-5, 313 pounds
Andrus Peat, Stanford, tackle, 6-7, 313 pounds
Brandon Scherff, Iowa, tackle, 6-5, 319 pounds