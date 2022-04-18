NFL Draft history: Look back at the 194th pick

Local talent at 194

Over the last 10 drafts, pick No. 194 has seen someone from a Louisiana school selected three times. In 2013, LSU running back Spencer Ware was selected at 194. Ware played five seasons in the NFL, four of them were with Kansas City. During his career he had 357 rushes for 1,631 yards and 88 touchdowns. He also has 64 receptions for 698 yards. He was crowned Super Bowl champion twice during his career. In 2018, LSU receiver Russell Gage was selected with the 194th pick by the Atlanta Falcons. In his four seasons so far, he has hauled in 193 catches for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Elijah Mitchell from Louisiana-Lafayette was taken 194th. In his rookie year, he had 207 rushes for 963 yards and five touchdowns.