Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

NFL Draft history: Look back at the 194th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 194th pick from 2012-2021

Apr 18, 2022 at 09:09 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

2021 NFL Draft: Photos from Day 3

Day 3 photos from the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

A general view the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
1 / 14

A general view the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Maddie Washburn/NFL)
2 / 14

A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Maddie Washburn/NFL)

Maddie Washburn/2021 Maddie Washburn
A general view of the Draft during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
3 / 14

A general view of the Draft during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
The NFL Fans of the Year on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
4 / 14

The NFL Fans of the Year on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
NFL Network's Kimberly Chexnayder [Kimmi Chex] on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
5 / 14

NFL Network's Kimberly Chexnayder [Kimmi Chex] on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
6 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
7 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
8 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with the New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
9 / 14

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with the New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
10 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
11 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
12 / 14

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
13 / 14

A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
14 / 14

A general view of the draft experience during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As we approach the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (16th and 19th overall), Round 2 (49th), Round 3 (98th), Round 4 (120th), Round 5 (161st), and Round 6 (194th).

Over the past 10 drafts, running back has been the most common position taken at No. 194 with three. Second most selected position is defensive tackle with two. The Saints have not selected at 194 in the last 10 years.

Gallery-last-10-pick-at-194-elijah-mitchell
Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 194TH PICK:

2021: San Francisco 49ers, RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette
2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DT – Khalil Davis, Nebraska (Super Bowl champion)
2019: Green Bay Packers, RB – Dexter Williams, Notre Dame
2018: Atlanta Falcons, WR – Russell Gage, LSU
2017: Miami Dolphins, DT – Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
2016: Las Vegas Raiders, LB – Cory James, Colorado State
2015: Buffalo Bills, TE – Nick O'Leary, Florida State
2014: Baltimore Ravens, QB – Keith Wenning, Ball State
2013: Seattle Seahawks, RB – Spencer Ware, LSU (2x Super Bowl champion)
2012: Philadelphia Eagles, WR - Marvin McNutt, Iowa

Local talent at 194

Over the last 10 drafts, pick No. 194 has seen someone from a Louisiana school selected three times. In 2013, LSU running back Spencer Ware was selected at 194. Ware played five seasons in the NFL, four of them were with Kansas City. During his career he had 357 rushes for 1,631 yards and 88 touchdowns. He also has 64 receptions for 698 yards. He was crowned Super Bowl champion twice during his career. In 2018, LSU receiver Russell Gage was selected with the 194th pick by the Atlanta Falcons. In his four seasons so far, he has hauled in 193 catches for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Elijah Mitchell from Louisiana-Lafayette was taken 194th. In his rookie year, he had 207 rushes for 963 yards and five touchdowns.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2019 selections

Erik McCoy headlines Saints draft class

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 18, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

Marcus Davenport headlines Saints draft class

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2017 selections

Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Alvin Kamara headline draft class

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2016 selections

Michael Thomas headlines Saints 2016 draft class

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections

Andrus Peat & P.J. Williams joined Saints roster in 2015 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections

Brandin Cooks headlines Saints 2014 draft class.

news

Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Linebackers | Top Ten Tuesday

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections

Three rookies from the Saints 2013 draft class made an immediate impact for New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2022 Saints Draft Boil at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Saints Draft Boil will be on Saturday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 11, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising