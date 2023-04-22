NFL Draft history: A look back at the 71st pick

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times and defensive tackles and offensive linemen have been selected twice each. The Saints have selected 71st overall twice in franchise history. They drafted DE Joel Smeenge in 1990, and TE Hoby Brenner in 1981.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 71ST PICK:
2022: Chicago Bears, WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
2021: New York Giants, DB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida
2020: Baltimore Ravens, DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
2019: Denver Broncos, DT Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
2018: Denver Broncos, RB Royce Freeman, Oregon
2017: Los Angeles Chargers, G Dan Feeney, Indiana (PFWA All-Rookie Team)
2016: New York Giants, DB Darian Thompson, Boise State
2015: Chicago Bears, C Hroniss Grasu, Oregon
2014: Cleveland Browns, LB Christian Kirksey, Iowa
2013: St. Louis Rams, DB T.J. McDonald, Southern California
71 TO THE 504:
The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 71, but it has been a few years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 71st overall was 1990, where they chose DE Joey Smeenge.