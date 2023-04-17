NFL Draft history: A look back at the 257th pick

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).

Since 257 is a compensatory pick, it does not happen every year. Over the last ten times there has been a 257th pick in a draft, the selection has seen running backs, defensive backs and tackles selected twice, while guards, linebackers, centers and defensive ends have each been selected once. The Saints have never selected at 257 overall.