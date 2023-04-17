NFL Draft history: A look back at the 257th pick

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Since 257 is a compensatory pick, it does not happen every year. Over the last ten times there has been a 257th pick in a draft, the selection has seen running backs, defensive backs and tackles selected twice, while guards, linebackers, centers and defensive ends have each been selected once. The Saints have never selected at 257 overall.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 257TH PICK:
2022: Arizona Cardinals, G Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
2021: Detroit Lions, RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State
2003: Green Bay Packers, LB Steve Josue, Carson-Newman
2002: Washington, RB Rock Cartwright, Kansas State
1992: Green Bay Packers, T – Andrew Oberg, North Carolina
1991: Chargers, C – Mike Heldt, Notre Dame
1990: Seattle Seahawks, DE – Robert Morris, Valdosta State
1989: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, T – Ty Granger, Clemson
1988: N.Y. Jets, DB – John Booty, Texas Christian
1987: Arizona Cardinals, DB – Charles Wright, Tulsa
257 TO THE 504:
This is the first time the Saints have selected at 257 overall in franchise history. The Black and Gold will be looking to address current and future needs with this pick late in the draft.