NFL Draft history: A look back at the 227th pick

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last 10 drafts, linebackers were selected three times, defensive backs twice, while defensive ends, guards, running backs, tackles, and tight ends were each selected once. The Saints have never selected at 227 overall.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 227TH PICK:
2022: Minnesota Vikings, TE Nick Muse, South Carolina
2021: Dallas Cowboys, DB Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
2020: Chicago Bears, G Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State
2019: Washington Commanders, DB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison
2018: Miami Dolphins, LB Quentin Poling, Ohio
2017: Tennessee Titans, LB Josh Carraway, Texas Christian
2016: Minnesota Vikings, LB Stephen Weatherly, Vanderbilt
2015: St. Louis Rams, DE Martin Ifedi, Memphis
2014: Seattle Seahawks, RB Kiero Small, Arkansas
2013: Cleveland Browns, T Garrett Gilkey, Chadron State
227 TO THE 504:
This is the first time the Saints have selected at 227 overall in franchise history. The Black and Gold will be looking to address current and future needs with this pick late in the draft.