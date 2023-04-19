NFL Draft history: A look back at the 165th pick

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs, wide receivers punters and defensive ends have each been selected twice with the 165th pick, while defensive tackles and running backs have been selected once. The Saints have selected 165th three times in franchise history. They drafted tight end Nick Savoie in 1997, wide receiver Terry Guess in 1996, and defensive tackle Ronnie Dixon in 1993.