NFL Draft history: A look back at the 165th pick

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs, wide receivers punters and defensive ends have each been selected twice with the 165th pick, while defensive tackles and running backs have been selected once. The Saints have selected 165th three times in franchise history. They drafted tight end Nick Savoie in 1997, wide receiver Terry Guess in 1996, and defensive tackle Ronnie Dixon in 1993.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 165TH PICK:
2022: Minnesota Vikings, DE Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
2021: Indianapolis Colts, DB Shawn Davis, Florida
2020: Jacksonville Jaguars, WR Collin Johnson, Texas
2019: Dallas Cowboys, DE Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)
2018: Pittsburgh Steelers, RB Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State
2017: Detroit Lions, DB Jamal Agnew, San Diego (1x AP first-team All-Pro-punt returner, 2022 Pro Bowl Games selection, PFWA All-Rookie Team-punt return)
2016: Kansas City Chiefs, WR – Tyreek Hill, West Alabama (Super Bowl LIV champion, 4x AP First-Team All-Pro, 1x AP second-team All-Pro, 7x, Pro Bowl selection, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, PFWA All-Rookie Team)
2015: San Francisco 49ers, P – Bradley Pinion, Clemson (Super Bowl LV champion)
2014: San Diego Chargers, DT – Ryan Carrethers, Arkansas State
2013: Detroit Lions, P – Sam Martin, Appalachian State (PFWA All-Rookie Team)
165 TO THE 504:
The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 165, but it has been quite a few years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 165th overall was 1997, where it chose tight end Nick Savoie.